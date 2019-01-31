Public Safety Logs Jan. 7-Jan. 13

January 7

Medical assistance

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center advised Ithaca College that the New York State Police was investigating a complaint that a person had made comments about harming themselves and that this person was going to a building on campus. The person was taken into custody under the mental hygiene law, and they were later transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded to the incident.

Fire alarm–accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 141

SUMMARY: Simplex reported that a fire alarm was activated. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded to the incident and determined that the activation was caused by burnt food.

Fire safety related offenses

Location: Circle Apartments Building 141

SUMMARY: Simplex reported that a fire alarm was activated. Officer determined activation of the alarm was caused when a person left food unattended cooking on the stove. Officer judicially referred the person. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

January 8

Medical Assistance/Injury Related

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported falling and injuring shoulder and neck. Person declined medical assistance. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded to the incident.

Safety Hazard

Location: Circle Apartments Building 12

SUMMARY: Caller reported hammock on balcony had come loose, was hanging down and blocking the boiler exhaust vent. Officer and maintenance resecured the hammock and fixed the problem. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

January 9

Check on the Welfare

Location: Circle Lot 03

SUMMARY: Caller reported two people arguing. Officer determined one person had an anxiety attack. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.

Chemical Spills

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: Caller reported contained mercury spill. Environmental Health and Safety staff responded. Assistant Director Tim Ryan responded.

January 10

Medical Assistance/Illness Related

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person complaining about chest pains. The person was transported to the hospital. Federal Protective Service Officer Enoch Perkins responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: Complainant reported damage to vehicle. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident and wrote a report.

January 11

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Officer reported people inside the building after hours. Sergeant Chris Teribury judicially referred two people for trespass.

Disorderly Conduct

Location: Circle Apartments Building 131

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported receiving a non emergency call from a person who stated that they were afraid and the call ended. Tompkins County 911 Center determined that the call was from Ithaca College. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain determined that two people had an argument and the person was not in fear for their safety.

January 12

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Not reported

SUMMARY: Caller reported that a person made a threat over social media. The person was advised to report the incident to a local police agency. Patrol Officer BryanVerzosa responded.

Change in Case Status

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Officer reported interviewing a person regarding a burglary reported Nov. 26 in Circles Apartment 170. Patrol Officer Lance Clark determined that the resident of the apartment damaged the bedroom door of the apartment and no burglary had occurred. The officer judicially referred six people for providing false information.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Circle Apartments Building 120

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person pushed on a door twenty minutes ago. Officer checked the area, and no one was found in the area. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 120

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. Activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded to the incident. The situation was accidental.

January 13

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported finding marijuana paraphernalia. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident.