Public Safety Logs Jan. 8–Jan.19

January 8

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person slipped on the ice. The person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

January 10

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Textor Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person wrote a word in the snow. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

January 12

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Y Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported thirdhand information about the sound of gunfire in the woods. The area was checked and no one was located. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

January 13

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

LOCATION: S Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported a young person walking in the area asking for directions. Officers located the person and learned they ran away from a residence. The person was turned over to the custody of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.

Petit Larceny under $50

LOCATION: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: The caller reported that in December 2019, an unknown person stole an employee parking permit. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Facilities Garage Building

SUMMARY: The officer reported accidental property damage to a vehicle’s paint while using a high pressure car wash wand. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

January 14

Fire/Actual Flame/Ignition

LOCATION: Terrace 1

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported a fire caused by an electrical cord that shorted out. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

SCC Fire Related Offenses

LOCATION: Terrace 1

SUMMARY: The officer reported two people failed to leave the building during a fire alarm. Those responsible were judicially referred. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

January 15

Assist Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: Ithaca

SUMMARY: The officer assisted the Ithaca Police Department in locating an injured person who reported being struck by a motor vehicle at an off-campus location. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Off Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported thirdhand information that a person who had mixed alcohol with drugs and had not been sleeping was currently in the hospital. Tom Dunn, associate director in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.

January 16

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 12

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm was caused by burnt food. Master Patrol officer Jon Elmore responded.

January 17

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported that a person pole vaulting at a track meet fell and landed on their neck. The officer reported the person declined medical assistance from ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Bryan Versoza responded.

January 18

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported an odor of marijuana. One person was judicially referred for unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The officer requested an ambulance for a person who was having a reported anxiety attack and was semiresponsive. The officer reported the individual declined medical assistance from ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: Grant Egbert Boulevard East

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Emergency Dispatch Center reported a two car property damage motor vehicle accident. The officers reported no injuries. Master Patrol Officer Jennifer Valentin responded.

January 19

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: College Circle

SUMMARY: Caller reported a personal vehicle was found unoccupied and running. The caller did not know how the vehicle was started. The officer reported that the vehicle appeared to have a mechanical issue and does not appear to have been tampered with criminally.

Harassment Second Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 180

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person knocking on their door and calling their phone several times. The person’s actions served no legitimate purpose. One person was judically referred for harassment. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.