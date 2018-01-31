Public Safety Logs January 15- 21

January 15
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: P-Lot
Summary: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged sign and left the scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Homstock responded.
Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Officer reported unknown person had discharged fire extinguisher. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by person activating device because they were unable to exit stairwell. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: Public Safety Lot
Summary: EH&S staff reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Office Dylan Hardest.
January 18
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Park School of Communications
Summary: Caller reported unknown person made suspicious phone call on Jan. 16. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence
Location: Center for Natural Sciences
Summary: Caller reported unknown person sending suspicious email. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Medical Assist/ Illness Related
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: Caller reported feeling ill. Person declined medial assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
January 20
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Muller Chapel Pond Area
Summary: Officer reported the odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
January 21
Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported unknown person tampering with bulletin board. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses
Location: Terrace 3
Summary: Caller reported during health and safety insepction unknown person placed bag over smoke detector. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Versoza.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. The alarm was accidental. Mastrol Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. The alarm was accidental. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
