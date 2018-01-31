Advertisement
January 31, 2018

Public Safety Logs January 15- 21

  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
By The Ithacan
Published: January 31, 2018

January 15

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: P-Lot

Summary: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged sign and left the scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Homstock responded.

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Officer reported unknown person had discharged fire extinguisher. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by person activating device because they were unable to exit stairwell. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. 

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: Public Safety Lot

Summary: EH&S staff reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Office Dylan Hardest.

 

January 18

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Park School of Communications

Summary: Caller reported unknown person made suspicious phone call on Jan. 16. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

Summary: Caller reported unknown person sending suspicious email. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Medical Assist/ Illness Related

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Caller reported feeling ill. Person declined medial assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

 

January 20

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Muller Chapel Pond Area

Summary: Officer reported the odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

 

January 21

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported unknown person tampering with bulletin board. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: Terrace 3

Summary: Caller reported during health and safety insepction unknown person placed bag over smoke detector. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Versoza.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. The alarm was accidental. Mastrol Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. The alarm was accidental. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

