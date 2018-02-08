Public Safety Logs January 22-February 5

January 22
Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported person made threatening comments. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
January 24
Medical Assistance
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported person has flu-like symptoms. Person was transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree
Location: Hilliard Hall
Summary: Caller reported unknown person removed decorations from doors. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
January 27
SCC College Regulations
Location: Campus Center
Summary: Caller reported person attempted to use another person’s ID. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of college rules and regulations. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that person is having suicidal thoughts. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Exposure of Person No Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Officer reported person urinating in public. Officer judicially referred one person for indecent conduct. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
January 28
SCC College Regulations
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported person sleeping on the floor. Officer issued the person a warning. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
January 30
Medical Assistance
Location: Upper Quad
Summary: Caller reported falling on ice and injured knee and head. Caller declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
January 31
Medical Assistance
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported person posted on social media that they attempted to commit suicide today. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident
Location: S-Lot
Summary: Officer reported damage to parked vehicle. Officer determined person had left note after causing a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
February 1
Medical Assistance
Location: Landon Hall
Summary: Caller reported person threatening to harm themselves. Officer determined person had injuries to their arm. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
February 2
Rape 3rd Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Incident occurred November 2017. Complaint reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported third-hand information that person punched walls when person was ending relationship. Incident occurred January 2017. Complaint reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
February 4
Medical Assistance
Location: Rowland Hall
Summary: Caller reported person with medical condition is unable to stay awake. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: Park School of Communications
Summary: Caller reported unknown person made a threatening statement over the telephone. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
February 5
Medical Assistance
Location: Lower Quad
Summary: Caller reported person possibly passed out. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: J-Lot
Summary: Person reported feeling faint. Officer transported person to health center. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Hammond Health Center
Summary: Caller reported person made suicidal statement. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
V&T License Violations
Location: All Other
Summary: Person reported package contained fake identification. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Safety Hazard
Location: Academic Quad
Summary: Caller reported ATV leaked hydraulic fluid. EH&S staff cleaned spill area. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: J-Lot
