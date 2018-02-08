Public Safety Logs January 22-February 5

January 22

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported person made threatening comments. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

January 24

Medical Assistance

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported person has flu-like symptoms. Person was transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: Hilliard Hall

Summary: Caller reported unknown person removed decorations from doors. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

January 27

SCC College Regulations

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported person attempted to use another person’s ID. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of college rules and regulations. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that person is having suicidal thoughts. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Exposure of Person No Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Officer reported person urinating in public. Officer judicially referred one person for indecent conduct. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

January 28

SCC College Regulations

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported person sleeping on the floor. Officer issued the person a warning. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

January 30

Medical Assistance

Location: Upper Quad

Summary: Caller reported falling on ice and injured knee and head. Caller declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

January 31

Medical Assistance

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported person posted on social media that they attempted to commit suicide today. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident

Location: S-Lot

Summary: Officer reported damage to parked vehicle. Officer determined person had left note after causing a motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

February 1

Medical Assistance

Location: Landon Hall

Summary: Caller reported person threatening to harm themselves. Officer determined person had injuries to their arm. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

February 2

Rape 3rd Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Incident occurred November 2017. Complaint reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported third-hand information that person punched walls when person was ending relationship. Incident occurred January 2017. Complaint reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

February 4

Medical Assistance

Location: Rowland Hall

Summary: Caller reported person with medical condition is unable to stay awake. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Park School of Communications

Summary: Caller reported unknown person made a threatening statement over the telephone. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

February 5

Medical Assistance

Location: Lower Quad

Summary: Caller reported person possibly passed out. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: J-Lot

Summary: Person reported feeling faint. Officer transported person to health center. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Hammond Health Center

Summary: Caller reported person made suicidal statement. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

V&T License Violations

Location: All Other

Summary: Person reported package contained fake identification. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Safety Hazard

Location: Academic Quad

Summary: Caller reported ATV leaked hydraulic fluid. EH&S staff cleaned spill area. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.

