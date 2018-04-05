Public Safety Logs March 13-March 22

March 13
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: East Tower
Summary: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding item with marijuana residue on it. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
March 14
Off-Campus Incident
Location: S-Lot
Summary: Caller reported an
unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
March 15
Medical Assistance
Location: L-Lot
Summary: Caller reported falling on ice and injuring wrist and left side. Medical assistance declined. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
March 16
Forcible Touching No Degree
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported third-hand information that one person had sexual contact with another without consent. Title IX reported information to public safety. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
March 17
Larceny Credit Card
Location: Hill Center
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole purse. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Larceny 3rd Degree Over $3,000
Location: Hill Center
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole backpack. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
March 18
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for drug policy violation and failure to comply. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by temperature. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Larceny Credit Card
Location: Circle Lot 3
Summary: Unknown person stole purse from vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Larceny Credit Card
Location: Campus Center
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole wallet. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Towers Concourse
Summary: Caller reported person fainted. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
Off-Campus Incident
Location: All Other
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole laptop computer from vehicle. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
March 19
Medical Assistance
Location: Terrace Dining Hall
Summary: Caller reported person injured thumb. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported person with stomach pain. Person transported to the health center. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
March 20
Medical Assistance
Location: Hilliard Hall
Summary: Caller reported person overdosed on medication. Person taken in custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: S-Lot
Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged parked vehicle. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
Petit Larceny
Location: Circle Lot 7
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole GPS from vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
March 22
Medical Assistance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person having difficulty breathing. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Fire
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported fire in oven. Fire was extinguished using fire extinguisher. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: All Other
Summary: Caller reported third-hand information that person was going to harm themselves. Officer determined person was not in imminent danger. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Campus Center
Summary: Caller reported person fell down flight of stairs and injured leg, hand and neck. Person was transported to hospital. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
Comments