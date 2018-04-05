Public Safety Logs March 13-March 22

March 13

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: East Tower

Summary: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding item with marijuana residue on it. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

March 14

Off-Campus Incident

Location: S-Lot

Summary: Caller reported an

unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

March 15

Medical Assistance

Location: L-Lot

Summary: Caller reported falling on ice and injuring wrist and left side. Medical assistance declined. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

March 16

Forcible Touching No Degree

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported third-hand information that one person had sexual contact with another without consent. Title IX reported information to public safety. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

March 17

Larceny Credit Card

Location: Hill Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole purse. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Larceny 3rd Degree Over $3,000

Location: Hill Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole backpack. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

March 18

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for drug policy violation and failure to comply. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by temperature. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Larceny Credit Card

Location: Circle Lot 3

Summary: Unknown person stole purse from vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Larceny Credit Card

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole wallet. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Towers Concourse

Summary: Caller reported person fainted. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: All Other

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole laptop computer from vehicle. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

March 19

Medical Assistance

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

Summary: Caller reported person injured thumb. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported person with stomach pain. Person transported to the health center. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

March 20

Medical Assistance

Location: Hilliard Hall

Summary: Caller reported person overdosed on medication. Person taken in custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: S-Lot

Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged parked vehicle. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

Petit Larceny

Location: Circle Lot 7

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole GPS from vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

March 22

Medical Assistance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person having difficulty breathing. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Fire

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported fire in oven. Fire was extinguished using fire extinguisher. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: All Other

Summary: Caller reported third-hand information that person was going to harm themselves. Officer determined person was not in imminent danger. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported person fell down flight of stairs and injured leg, hand and neck. Person was transported to hospital. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.