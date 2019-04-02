Public Safety Logs March 18-March 23

March 18
Medical Assistance
Location: Hammond Health Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person taken into custody under mental hygiene law. Officer transported person to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.
Harassment Second Degree
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person sending unwanted text messages and phone calls. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident
Location: N-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.
Motor Vehicle accident/Property Damage
Location: S-Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported a car/curb property damage motor-vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.
Medical Assistance/Illness-Related
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having asthma attack. Officer reported person was not in respiratory distress, and medical assistance was declined. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
March 19
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Activation
Location: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxide activation. Activation caused by detector being knocked loose. Alarm was accidental.
SCC Acts of Dishonesty
Location: J-Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle with fraudulent parking permit. Sergeant Officer Dan Merchant judicially referred one person for acts of dishonesty.
Criminal Mischief fourth degree
Location: Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged furniture. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded to the incident.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded and determined the alarm was accidental.
March 20
SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported noise violation. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol judicially referred one person for noise violation and fire safety violations.
Harassment Second Degree
Location: Terrace 10
SUMMARY: Caller reported person that made a threat to harm an animal. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.
V&T License Violation
Location: Terraces
SUMMARY: Person found a wallet and turned it over to Public Safety. Officer determined wallet had fictitious license inside. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident. An investigation is pending.
Change in Case Status
Location: Office of Public Safety
SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw interviewed a person regarding a threat made against an animal. Officer judicially referred one person for harassment.
Making Graffiti
Location: Smiddy Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported that an unknown person wrote graffiti on several white boards. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
March 21
Medical Assist/Illness
Location: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Caller reported severe stomach pain. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident.
Assist NY State Police
Location: Route 96B
SUMMARY: Caller reported a two-car motor-vehicle accident. Two individuals were transported to the hospital.
March 22
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Terrace 3
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and violating the drug policy.
Scc Irresponsible use of Alcohol
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having seizures. Person declined assistance and was judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol.
March 23
V&T License Violations
Location: Conservatory Drive
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Officer judicially referred one individual for irresponsible use of alcohol and possession of a fictitious license. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded to the incident.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Terrace 8
SUMMARY: Caller reported yelling and loud thumping. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa determined one person was upset about noise in the building. Officer provided assistance with the matter.
