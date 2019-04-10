Public Safety Logs March 25-March 29

March 25

Safety Hazard

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported a battery had leaked acid. The battery was replaced. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded

Motor-Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: Visitor Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor-vehicle accident. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

March 26

Making Graffiti No Degree

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person wrote graffiti on a poster. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 141

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. It was determined the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 351

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. It was determined the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Amy Noble responded.

Medical Assistance/Psychological

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person collapsed. Officer determined the person was intoxicated. The person was taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

March 27

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and for violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Petit Larceny Under $50

Location: S-Lot

SUMMARY: Person reported an unknown person stole food and other items from a vehicle. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Lower Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person screaming for help multiple times. Officers reported that they were unable to locate anyone in need of assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

V&t License Violations

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Person found a wallet and turned it over to Public Safety. Officer reported the wallet contained a fraudulent ID. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

March 28

V&T Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Location: Flora Brown Drive

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle stopped for speed in zone. Officer issued a uniform traffic ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and a campus summons for speed in zone. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Suspicious Person

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person opened a door to an occupied room and then left the area. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Assist by New York State Police

Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: New York State Police requested assistance in locating persons involved in a petit larceny case. Persons were located and taken into custody by New York State Police. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. It was determined that the alarm activation was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Medical Assist/Illness-Related

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported that a person was having stomach pain. The person declined medical assistance and transported themselves to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

March 29

V&T License Violations

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unconscious person. Officer determined person was intoxicated. The person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to a hospital by ambulance. The person was judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol and acts of dishonesty. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person stole an iPad. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person damaged a door. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal mischief. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having seizures. Person declined assistance and was judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol.