Public Safety Logs March 5-March 12

March 5
Medical Assist/Illness Related
Location: Terrace 9
SUMMARY: Caller reported feeling nauseous and fatigue. One person transported to the Health Center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Terrace 9
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person tore curtains.Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Terrace 9
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged toilet paper dispenser. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
March 6
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Park School of Communications
SUMMARY: Officer reported light cover broken accidentally. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation causes by over heated detector. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
V&T License Violations
Location: Park School of Communications
SUMMARY: Caller reported wallet found. Officer determined wallet contained fictitious license. Master Patrol Office Waylon DeGraw responded.
March 7
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Alumni Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made threatening comment over the phone. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
Theft of Services No Degree
Location: Lot J
SUMMARY: Caller reported person failed to pay taxi fare. Invesgiation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
March 8
Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th Degree
Location: Recreation Trails
SUMMARY: Officer reported people smoking marijuana in public. Officer judicially referred two persons for possession of marijuana. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Change in the Case Status
Location: Whalen Center for
Music
SUMMARY: Caller reported musical instrument reported stolen from on this date was found. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Petit Larceny Under $50
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged and stole photos from bulletin board. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.
March 9
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Officer determined fire alarm activation caused by marijuana smoke. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering
Location: Williams Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person making inappropriate comments. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Hood Hall
SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding street sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
March 10
Larceny 3rd Degree $3,000 Dollars
Location: Lot 3
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole musical instrument and cash from vehicle. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Petit Larceny
Location: Lot 10
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole sunglasses and cash from vehicle. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
March 11
Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree
Location: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent phishing email. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by steam from shower. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Petit Larceny Between $50–$199
Location: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole clothing. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
March 12
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree
Location: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent phishing email. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
