Public Safety Logs March 5-March 12

March 5

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Caller reported feeling nauseous and fatigue. One person transported to the Health Center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person tore curtains.Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged toilet paper dispenser. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

March 6

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Park School of Communications

SUMMARY: Officer reported light cover broken accidentally. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation causes by over heated detector. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

V&T License Violations

Location: Park School of Communications

SUMMARY: Caller reported wallet found. Officer determined wallet contained fictitious license. Master Patrol Office Waylon DeGraw responded.

March 7

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Alumni Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made threatening comment over the phone. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

Theft of Services No Degree

Location: Lot J

SUMMARY: Caller reported person failed to pay taxi fare. Invesgiation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

March 8

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people smoking marijuana in public. Officer judicially referred two persons for possession of marijuana. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Change in the Case Status

Location: Whalen Center for

Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported musical instrument reported stolen from on this date was found. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Petit Larceny Under $50

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged and stole photos from bulletin board. Patrol Officer Tackie Huff responded.

March 9

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Officer determined fire alarm activation caused by marijuana smoke. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person making inappropriate comments. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported finding street sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

March 10

Larceny 3rd Degree $3,000 Dollars

Location: Lot 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole musical instrument and cash from vehicle. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Petit Larceny

Location: Lot 10

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole sunglasses and cash from vehicle. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

March 11

Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree

Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent phishing email. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by steam from shower. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Petit Larceny Between $50–$199

Location: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole clothing. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

March 12

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree

Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent phishing email. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.