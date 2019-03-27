Public Safety Logs March 8-March 17

March 8

Criminal mischief 4th degree

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported that an unknown person damaged exit sign. Officer determined that the damage was previously reported. Officer determined that the incident was unfounded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred person for

violation of drug policy. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Medical Assist/Injury-related

Location: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Caller reported being unable to make contact with a person who, at about 8:40 a.m., had a seizure and hit their head on the desk. Person declined medical assistance and will contact caller. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: During Health and Safety inspections, caller reported marijuana paraphernalia found. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

March 9

Suspicious person

Location: Terrace Circle Walkway

SUMMARY: Caller reported that a person appeared to be lost and confused. Officer located the person, and they did not need assistance. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Change in the case status

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Officer identified the person responsible for unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia in East Tower, originally reported March 8. Officer judicially referred the person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Suspicious circumstance

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported that an unknown person left a computer on and that someone may have been in the building after hours. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Criminal possession of stolen property

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: During Health and Safety inspection, caller reported finding a stolen chair and spent ammo casings. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

March 10

Fire alarm accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 181

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol officer Neena Testa responded.

Criminal trespass 3rd degree

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person inside the building after hours. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

March 12

Suspicious Circumstance Location: Upper Quad

SUMMARY: Complainant reported that an unknown person left a safe next to a dumpster. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

March 14

Suspicious vehicle

Location: Circle Lot 11

SUMMARY: Caller reported a vehicle suspiciously and continuously driving around in circles and pulling into different parking spaces. Officer determined that the operator was instructing another person on the proper use of a vehicle while parking. Patrol Officer Dan Redder responded.

Suspicious person

Location: Circle Apartments Building 130

SUMMARY: Caller reported that a person had requested access to an apartment to fix a leaking sink at approximately 1:30 p.m. this date. Caller reported that they did not have a problem with the sink in their apartment and declined this person access to apartment. Officer determined that the person was affiliated with the college. A report was taken. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

March 15

Fire Alarm accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 151

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation was caused by an unknown person smoking marijuana. A report was taken. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

March 17

Assist tompkins county sheriff’s office

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 center reported that a person fell earlier in the day, injured their head and now could not be located. Person might have been working on campus. Officer checked dining hall and person was not located. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for underage possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana and violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.