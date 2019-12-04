Public Safety Logs Nov. 18 – Nov. 23

November 18

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: The caller reported that an unknown person threw a cell phone into bushes for an unknown reason. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: The Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person sleeping in the bathroom. The officer responded to the area and met with the person. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

NOVEMBER 19

SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering

LOCATION: Garden Apartment Building 28

SUMMARY: The caller reported that a person embarrassed them Sept. 27 and that the person may attempt to contact them. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded to the incident.

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: Roy H. Park School of Communications

SUMMARY: The caller reported people were disruptive during a lecture Nov. 18. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The officer reported marijuana was found inside a wallet turned in as found property. The officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded to the incident.

November 20

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Garden Apartment Building 27

SUMMARY: The caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a video posted on YouTube. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 8

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person or persons damaged boiler room alarm bell. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Rothschild Place

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person or persons possibly entered the building after hours. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer John Norman responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the fire alarm activation was accidental due to steam from shower. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

November 21

Petit Larceny between $50-199

LOCATION: E-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole a parking sign. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: Hill Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported persons blocking stairwell and utilizing campus equipment without permission. The officer determined the persons had permission. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded to the incident.

November 22

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Kostrinsky Field

SUMMARY: The caller reported three people climbing on the press box. The officers located the persons and issued a warning for judicial action to stay away from the area. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Muller Chapel

SUMMARY: The caller reported receiving a suspicious voicemail from an unknown person. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Making Graffiti No Degree

LOCATION: Ithaca College Natural Lands

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person made graffiti on recreation trail. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

November 23

SCC Drug Violations

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported a suspicious odor in the area. The officer reported one person was judicially referred for violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

SCC College Regulations

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported locating drug paraphernalia. The officer reported the item was not drug paraphernalia. The officer reported the person was judicially referred for violation of college regulations. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Homlstock responded.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

LOCATION: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person in possession of a stolen exit sign. The officer determined the exit sign was not stolen property. The officer reported the person was judicially referred for a fire safety violation. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

November 23

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: The caller reported hearing a person scream. The officers checked the area and were unable to locate any people in need of assistance. Patrol Officer John Norman and Master Security Officer Clayton Skinner responded. the incident.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Drugs/ Alcohol

LOCATION: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unresponsive intoxicated



