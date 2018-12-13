Public Safety Logs Nov. 27-Nov. 30

November 27

Accidental property damage

Location: Circle Apartments Building 141

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person damaged property. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded to the call. An investigation into the incident is pending.

Burglary forced entry 2nd degree

Location: Circle Apartments Building 110

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered apartment, damaged door and stole money. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

V&T fail to yield offenses

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Officer reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Officer issued one operator a uniform traffic ticket for the Ithaca Town Court for failure to yield the right of way. Sergeant Ron Hart responded to the incident.

Harassment 2nd degree

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information person is receiving unwanted and continuous phone calls. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded to the incident. A report was taken.

Motor vehicle accident/property damage

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported car/ditch property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

November 28

Criminal trespass 3rd degree

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person found sleeping. Officer determined person affiliated with the college. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Suspicious circumstance

Location: Circle Apartments Building 150

SUMMARY: Caller reported door found open. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Suspicious person

Location: Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious people. The officer was unable to locate suspect. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Assist NY State police

Location: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: New York State Police requested some assistance locating person for interview. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical assist/psychological

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Officer reported person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to hospital by ambulance. Operations Lieutenant Melissa Harmon responded to the incident.

November 29

Motor vehicle accident/ property damage

Location: Facilities Parking Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported car/dumpster property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Medical assist/psychological

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported third hand information that person has harmed themselves. Officer transported the person to the counseling center. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

V&t fail to yield offenses

Location: N-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Officer issued one operator uniform traffic ticket for the Ithaca Town Court for failure to yield the right of way. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Criminal mischief 4th degree

Location: Alumni Hall Parking Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged a vehicle window. An investigation into the situation is pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

SCC acts of dishonesty

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Person gave fictitious information to officer. Officer judicially referred six people for acts of dishonesty. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

November 30

Criminal possession of marijuana 5th degree

Location: Z-lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported people smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for criminal possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of the drug policy. Additionally, persons made comment about harming themselves and they were transported to the Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

V&t license violations

Location: Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person purchasing fake identification. Officer determined people were not affiliated with Ithaca College. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC underage possession of alcohol

Location: Circles Apartments Building 12

SUMMARY: Caller reported excessive noise. Officer judicially referred one person for underage possession of alcohol and noise violation. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.