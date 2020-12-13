Public Safety Logs Nov. 30–Dec. 6

Dec. 2
Off-Campus Incident
LOCATION: Unknown Location
SUMMARY: Caller requested a welfare check of a person due to being unable to contact the person. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw made contact with the person and the person was provided with the necessary resources.
Dec. 3
Illegal Disposal of Solid Waste
LOCATION: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported a person disposing trash and cigarette butts on the ground. The area was searched and no trash or cigarette butts were found. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Dec. 4
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 190
SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported an unsecured door. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw reported the area was unoccupied and the door was secured.
Fire Alarm
LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 190
SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The alarm was activated by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Dec. 5
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: P-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person in the area. The person was located and reported to be taking a walk around campus. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
Dec. 6
SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise
LOCATION: The Circles Community Building
SUMMARY: Patrol Officer John Norman reported hearing persons yelling. Norman located two individuals who were playing a game. A warning for disruptive and excessive noise was given to both persons.