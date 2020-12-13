Public Safety Logs Nov. 30–Dec. 6

Dec. 2

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: Unknown Location

SUMMARY: Caller requested a welfare check of a person due to being unable to contact the person. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw made contact with the person and the person was provided with the necessary resources.

Dec. 3

Illegal Disposal of Solid Waste

LOCATION: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported a person disposing trash and cigarette butts on the ground. The area was searched and no trash or cigarette butts were found. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Dec. 4

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 190

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported an unsecured door. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw reported the area was unoccupied and the door was secured.

Fire Alarm

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 190

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The alarm was activated by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Dec. 5

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: P-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person in the area. The person was located and reported to be taking a walk around campus. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Dec. 6

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: The Circles Community Building

SUMMARY: Patrol Officer John Norman reported hearing persons yelling. Norman located two individuals who were playing a game. A warning for disruptive and excessive noise was given to both persons.