Public Safety Logs Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

November 4

Criminal Tampering Third Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person intentionally clogged sink and flooded the bathroom. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged a card reader. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Safety Hazard Environmental Hazard

LOCATION: S-Lot

SUMMARY: Parking services reported a vehicle leaking gas. Environmental Health and Safety cleaned the spill area. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.

November 5

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported damage to the ceiling tile. The officer reported the damage was caused by defective equipment. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 10

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person entered the apartment and started yelling at the caller. The officer determined the person had authorized access and was retrieving personal property. The officer judicially referred one person. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

SCC Harassment/ Intimidation/ Endangering

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person posted an alarming message on social media. The officer interviewed the person and the person was referred judicially for creating alarm. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

November 6

Harassment Second Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 150

SUMMARY: The caller reported person keeps contacting them after being advised to have no contact. The officer judicially referred one person for harassment. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm activation. The activation was caused by burnt food. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

November 7

Reclassification of a Crime

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: The officer reported an incident from Nov. 6 was reclassified from “harassment” to “stalking.” Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported the person playing basketball injured finger. The person declined medical assistance from ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported people with marijuana. The officer judicially referred two people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.

November 8

Making Graffiti No Degree

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person wrote graffiti on a wall. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.

November 9

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Holmes Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred five people for underage possession of alcohol and unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drgus

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The officer reported an intoxicated person. The person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and was referred judicially for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 131

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The activation was caused by cooking. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm activation. The activation was caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

November 10

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The officer reported a group of persons being loud. The officer judicially referred persons for noise violation and failure to comply. Master Security Officer Clayton Skinner responded to the incident.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

LOCATION: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unresponsive intoxicated person. The person was taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident and judicially referred the person responsible.