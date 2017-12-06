Public Safety Logs November 13-19

November 13

Larceny Over $1000

Location: Muller Faculty Center

Summary: Caller reported that an unknown person stole laptop computer. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Terrace 3

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two people for violation of the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Caller reported being distraught and wanting to speak with a counselor. Person was taken into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

November 14

Medical Assistance

Location: Campus Center

Summary: Caller reported person cut their thumb. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Police Oficer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Environmental Hazard

Location: O-Lot

Summary: Caller reported vehicle leaking fluid. The spill area was cleaned. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported a damaged window. Officer determined damafe caused accidentally by a skateboard. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Off Campus Incident

Location: Danby Road

Summary: Caller reported a two car motor vehicle accident with injuries. New York state police investigated accident. Police Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Hill Center

Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged wall. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

November 15

Unlawful Imprisonment

Location: Quads Residence Hall

Summary: Caller reported third-hand information of a possible sexual assault. Officer determined witness reported person inside room had yelled for help at 2:30 p.m. and witness reported person left the room. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Terrace 5

Summary: Caller reported having a seizure. Person declined medical assitance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

November 16

Criminal Mischief

Location: L-Lot

Summary: Person reported unknown person damaged a vehicle. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Rape 3rd Degree

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another without consent. Person wanted more information on the process before starting a criminal investigation. Lieutenant Tom Dunn and Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

November 17

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

Summary: Tompkins County 911 center reported property damage motor vehicle accident. Officer determined unknown vehicle damage a parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Unknown location

Summary: Caller reported receiving thirdhand information about a person possibly posting swastika on campus. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Hood Hall

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Sergant Don Lyke responded.

November 18

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported marijuana found during health and safety inspection. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Mischief

Location: Landon Hall

Summary: Caller reported tampering with and damaging lock. Student judicially referred. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by excessive heat. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

November 19

Irresponsible use of Alcohol

Location: F-Lot

Summary: Officer reported intoxicated passenger in vehicle. Student was judicially referred. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Safety Hazard

Location: M-Lot

Summary: Caller reported tree branch in roadway. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.