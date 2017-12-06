Public Safety Logs November 13-19

November 13
Larceny Over $1000
Location: Muller Faculty Center
Summary: Caller reported that an unknown person stole laptop computer. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Terrace 3
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two people for violation of the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: Caller reported being distraught and wanting to speak with a counselor. Person was taken into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
November 14
Medical Assistance
Location: Campus Center
Summary: Caller reported person cut their thumb. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Police Oficer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Environmental Hazard
Location: O-Lot
Summary: Caller reported vehicle leaking fluid. The spill area was cleaned. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported a damaged window. Officer determined damafe caused accidentally by a skateboard. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.
Off Campus Incident
Location: Danby Road
Summary: Caller reported a two car motor vehicle accident with injuries. New York state police investigated accident. Police Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Hill Center
Summary: Caller reported unknown person damaged wall. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
November 15
Unlawful Imprisonment
Location: Quads Residence Hall
Summary: Caller reported third-hand information of a possible sexual assault. Officer determined witness reported person inside room had yelled for help at 2:30 p.m. and witness reported person left the room. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Terrace 5
Summary: Caller reported having a seizure. Person declined medical assitance with ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
November 16
Criminal Mischief
Location: L-Lot
Summary: Person reported unknown person damaged a vehicle. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Rape 3rd Degree
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another without consent. Person wanted more information on the process before starting a criminal investigation. Lieutenant Tom Dunn and Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
November 17
V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident
Location: Tower Skyline Drive
Summary: Tompkins County 911 center reported property damage motor vehicle accident. Officer determined unknown vehicle damage a parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Unknown location
Summary: Caller reported receiving thirdhand information about a person possibly posting swastika on campus. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Hood Hall
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Sergant Don Lyke responded.
November 18
Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported marijuana found during health and safety inspection. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Mischief
Location: Landon Hall
Summary: Caller reported tampering with and damaging lock. Student judicially referred. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by excessive heat. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
November 19
Irresponsible use of Alcohol
Location: F-Lot
Summary: Officer reported intoxicated passenger in vehicle. Student was judicially referred. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Safety Hazard
Location: M-Lot
Summary: Caller reported tree branch in roadway. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
