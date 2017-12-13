Public Safety Logs November 20-December 3

November 22

Disorderly Conduct to No Degree

Location: O-Lot

Summary: Caller reported person yelling, seeming upset. Officer determined person missed bus. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

November 23

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Unknown location

Summary: Caller reported unknown person left voicemail stating that they wanted to harm themselves. Another police agency was contacted, interviewed person, but that person reported they did not leave the voicemail. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

November 26

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Phillips Hall

Summary: Caller reported carpet and floor wet from water leak. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Terrace 7

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judiciallyreferred three people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

November 27

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Rowland Hall

Summary: Caller reported third-hand information about a person possibly selling drugs. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Burglary

Location: Circle Community Building

Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered and stole cash. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by heat from mechanical room. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

November 28

Change in the Case Status

Location: Bogart Hall

Summary: Officers concluded their investigation into incident where one person restricted the movements of another person originally reported in Bogart Hall on 11/15/2017. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal conduct. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Burglary

Location: Muller Chapel

Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered and stole cash. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

November 29

Larceny

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole bag. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Williams Hall

Summary: Caller reported person passed out, fell and injured their head and face. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

November 30

Motor Vehicle Accident

Location: C-Lot

Summary: Caller reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Rape

Location: East Tower

Summary: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent in 1999. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

December 1

SCC Firearm, Firework, Dangerous Substance or Weapon

Location: Tallcott Hall

Summary: Caller reported person having sword in room. Officer judicially referred person. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

December 2

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Rowland Hall

Summary: Person reported sending unwanted text messages. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Exposure of a Person

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported a person urinated in the hallway. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

December 3

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Tallcott Hall

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer issued an appearance ticket for Town of Ithaca court and judicially referred person. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Lyon Hall

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burned food. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Tallcott Hall

Summary: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance and referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Lyon Hall

Summary: Caller reported person feeling ill. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.