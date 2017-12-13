Public Safety Logs November 20-December 3

November 22
Disorderly Conduct to No Degree
Location: O-Lot
Summary: Caller reported person yelling, seeming upset. Officer determined person missed bus. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
November 23
Off-Campus Incident
Location: Unknown location
Summary: Caller reported unknown person left voicemail stating that they wanted to harm themselves. Another police agency was contacted, interviewed person, but that person reported they did not leave the voicemail. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
November 26
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Phillips Hall
Summary: Caller reported carpet and floor wet from water leak. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Terrace 7
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judiciallyreferred three people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
November 27
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Rowland Hall
Summary: Caller reported third-hand information about a person possibly selling drugs. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Burglary
Location: Circle Community Building
Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered and stole cash. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by heat from mechanical room. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
November 28
Change in the Case Status
Location: Bogart Hall
Summary: Officers concluded their investigation into incident where one person restricted the movements of another person originally reported in Bogart Hall on 11/15/2017. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal conduct. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
Burglary
Location: Muller Chapel
Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered and stole cash. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
November 29
Larceny
Location: Terrace Dining Hall
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole bag. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Williams Hall
Summary: Caller reported person passed out, fell and injured their head and face. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
November 30
Motor Vehicle Accident
Location: C-Lot
Summary: Caller reported a two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Rape
Location: East Tower
Summary: Caller reported person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent in 1999. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
December 1
SCC Firearm, Firework, Dangerous Substance or Weapon
Location: Tallcott Hall
Summary: Caller reported person having sword in room. Officer judicially referred person. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
December 2
Harassment 2nd Degree
Location: Rowland Hall
Summary: Person reported sending unwanted text messages. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Exposure of a Person
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported a person urinated in the hallway. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
December 3
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Tallcott Hall
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer issued an appearance ticket for Town of Ithaca court and judicially referred person. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Lyon Hall
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burned food. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: Tallcott Hall
Summary: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance and referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Lyon Hall
Summary: Caller reported person feeling ill. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
Comments