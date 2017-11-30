Public Safety Logs November 6- 12

November 6
Accidental Property Damage
Location: School of Music
Summary: Caller reported water damaged ceiling tile. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
Larceny
Location: Lot O
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole computer on 11/05/2017. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
Medical Assistance
Location: Hill Center
Summary: Caller reported person having allergic reaction and difficulty breathing. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Ron Hart.
Criminal Obstruction
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported third hand information that a person choked and threatened to kill another person. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.
November 7
Check on the welfare
Location: Friends Hall
Summary: Caller reported person sent text about self-harming. Officer determined person not in imminent danger. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: All other
Summary: Caller reported unknown person called reporting computer will crash without a return phone call. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
Fire Alarm undetermined
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unable to determine cause for activation. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.
Fire
Location: Garden Apartment
Summary: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person burning leaves on balcony. Officer judicially referred one person for starting a fire. Patrol Officer Corinne Searle.
Medical Assistance
Location: Eastman Hall
Summary: Caller reported person having difficulty breathing. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
Medical Assistance
Location: Hill Center
Summary: Caller reported person playing basketball injured shoulder. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
November 8
SCC Drug Violation
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially two people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
Medical Assistance
Location: Eastman Hall
Summary: Caller reported person having chest pain, elevated heart rate and difficulty breathing. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
November 9
Medical Assistance
Location: Eastman Hall
Summary: Caller reported head and back pain. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.
SCC Fire-related Offense
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Enviornmental Health and Safety staff reported person failed to leave building during fire alarm. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred one person for fire safety violation.
Safety Hazard
Location: School of Music
Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by boiler spraying hot water. Building closed for a short period of time.
November 10
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Terrace 12
Summary: Officer reported wind blew metal box onto vehicle, causing damage. A report was taken. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
Trespass no degree
Location: Recreation trails
Summary: Caller reported people on recreation trails. Officer warned five persons for being in the area after hours. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore.
November 11
SCC Disruptive
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported excessive noise. Officer judicially referred four people for noise violation. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore.
Exposure of Person
Location: Lot F
Summary: Caller reported people urinating near wall of building. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
Disorderly Conduct
Location: Lot F
Summary: Officer reported two people slapping each other. State Police issued warning. Sergeant Ron Hart.
November 12
Criminal Possession
Location: Lot F
Summary: Caller reported unknown person left bag of controlled substance. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.
