Public Safety Logs November 6- 12

November 6

Accidental Property Damage

Location: School of Music

Summary: Caller reported water damaged ceiling tile. A report was taken. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

Larceny

Location: Lot O

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole computer on 11/05/2017. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

Medical Assistance

Location: Hill Center

Summary: Caller reported person having allergic reaction and difficulty breathing. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Ron Hart.

Criminal Obstruction

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported third hand information that a person choked and threatened to kill another person. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.

November 7

Check on the welfare

Location: Friends Hall

Summary: Caller reported person sent text about self-harming. Officer determined person not in imminent danger. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: All other

Summary: Caller reported unknown person called reporting computer will crash without a return phone call. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Fire Alarm undetermined

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unable to determine cause for activation. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

Fire

Location: Garden Apartment

Summary: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person burning leaves on balcony. Officer judicially referred one person for starting a fire. Patrol Officer Corinne Searle.

Medical Assistance

Location: Eastman Hall

Summary: Caller reported person having difficulty breathing. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

Medical Assistance

Location: Hill Center

Summary: Caller reported person playing basketball injured shoulder. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

November 8

SCC Drug Violation

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially two people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

Medical Assistance

Location: Eastman Hall

Summary: Caller reported person having chest pain, elevated heart rate and difficulty breathing. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

November 9

Medical Assistance

Location: Eastman Hall

Summary: Caller reported head and back pain. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.

SCC Fire-related Offense

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Enviornmental Health and Safety staff reported person failed to leave building during fire alarm. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred one person for fire safety violation.

Safety Hazard

Location: School of Music

Summary: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by boiler spraying hot water. Building closed for a short period of time.

November 10

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Terrace 12

Summary: Officer reported wind blew metal box onto vehicle, causing damage. A report was taken. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

Trespass no degree

Location: Recreation trails

Summary: Caller reported people on recreation trails. Officer warned five persons for being in the area after hours. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore.

November 11

SCC Disruptive

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported excessive noise. Officer judicially referred four people for noise violation. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore.

Exposure of Person

Location: Lot F

Summary: Caller reported people urinating near wall of building. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.

Disorderly Conduct

Location: Lot F

Summary: Officer reported two people slapping each other. State Police issued warning. Sergeant Ron Hart.

November 12

Criminal Possession

Location: Lot F

Summary: Caller reported unknown person left bag of controlled substance. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock.