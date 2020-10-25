Public Safety Logs Oct. 12-18

Oct. 12
Student Conduct Code
LOCATION: Unknown Location
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that an unknown person disrupted a virtual college social event. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Oct. 13
Illegal Disposal of Solid Waste
LOCATION: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported a person parking in the lot and throwing cigarette butts on the ground. The officer issued the operator of the vehicle a warning and advised to dispose of trash appropriately. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
LOCATION: U-Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported a person fell and injured themself while moving items. The person declined medical attention. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Oct. 14
Check on the Welfare
LOCATION: Tower Skyline Drive
SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported thirdhand information that a person was sitting in a tree high off the ground. The officer reported the person was located and given a warning for personal safety. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
Petit Larceny Between $50–$199
LOCATION: Center for Natural Sciences
SUMMARY: The officer reported a fire extinguisher missing from its proper location. The fire extinguisher was located in the Office of Environmental Health and Safety. Patrol Officer Joe Opper responded.
Oct. 17
Off-Campus Incident
LOCATION: State Route 96B
SUMMARY: Caller reported what sounded like a motor vehicle accident. The officer reported locating a motor vehicle accident off campus on Danby Road. The officer assisted with monitoring traffic and scene security until New York State Police arrived. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.