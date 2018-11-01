Public Safety Logs Oct. 15-Oct. 19

October 15
Petit Larceny Between $50–$199
Location: Z-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole bike. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Pending investigation.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that person sent photos misrepresenting themselves. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Pending investigation.
Medical Assist/Illness Related
Location: Roy H. Park School of Communications
SUMMARY: Caller reported person is disoriented and not communicating. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided.
Medical Assist/Illness Related
Location: Garden Apartment 26
SUMMARY: Caller reported light fixture fell from the ceiling and injured their forehead. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. A report was taken.
V&T License Violations
Location: S-Lot
SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle for failure to stop at stop sign. Officer issued person a campus summons for failure to stop, and the person was judicially referred for using another person’s license. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
October 16
Petit Larceny Between $50–199
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole clothing. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Pending Investigation.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by smoke from cooking. The alarm was accidental.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Medical Assist/Illness Related
Location: L-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having an allergic reaction. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. Assistance was provided.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
Location: Campus Center Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell and injured ankle. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. A report was taken.
October 17
SCC Drug Violations
Location: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
Undetermined Cause for Fire Alarm
Location: Job Hall
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unknown cause for activation. Patrol Officer Bryan Versoza responded. The alarm was accidental.
V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident
Location: B-Lot
SUMMARY: Person reported
unknown vehicle damaged parked car and left scene. Officer reported person declined to file report. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. No assistance was provided.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
Location: Hill P.E. Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person in personal defense class injured knee. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. A report was taken.
October 18
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Cerrache Athletic
Center
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Person accidentally struck detector causing activation. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. The alarm was accidental.
Fire – Actual fire/Flame/ Ignition
Location: Circle Apartments Building 130
SUMMARY: Caller reported stovetop fire. Person used fire extinguisher to put the fire out.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartment
Building 211
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
October 19
Larceny 4th Degree Grand Other Vehicle
Location: Campus Center Quad
SUMMARY: Officer reported person stealing golf cart. When confronted, person stopped operating cart, and three people fled the area. Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Pending investigation.
Change in the Case Status
Location: Office of Public Safety
SUMMARY: Officer determined person on the Campus Center Quad on Oct. 6 will be issued a warning rather than judicial referral for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Warning issued for judicial action.
