Public Safety Logs Oct. 15-Oct. 19

October 15

Petit Larceny Between $50–$199

Location: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole bike. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Pending investigation.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that person sent photos misrepresenting themselves. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Pending investigation.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Roy H. Park School of Communications

SUMMARY: Caller reported person is disoriented and not communicating. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Garden Apartment 26

SUMMARY: Caller reported light fixture fell from the ceiling and injured their forehead. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. A report was taken.

V&T License Violations

Location: S-Lot

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle for failure to stop at stop sign. Officer issued person a campus summons for failure to stop, and the person was judicially referred for using another person’s license. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

October 16

Petit Larceny Between $50–199

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole clothing. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Pending Investigation.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by smoke from cooking. The alarm was accidental.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: L-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having an allergic reaction. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. Assistance was provided.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported person fell and injured ankle. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. A report was taken.

October 17

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

Undetermined Cause for Fire Alarm

Location: Job Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Unknown cause for activation. Patrol Officer Bryan Versoza responded. The alarm was accidental.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: B-Lot

SUMMARY: Person reported

unknown vehicle damaged parked car and left scene. Officer reported person declined to file report. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. No assistance was provided.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Hill P.E. Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person in personal defense class injured knee. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. A report was taken.

October 18

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Cerrache Athletic

Center

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Person accidentally struck detector causing activation. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. The alarm was accidental.

Fire – Actual fire/Flame/ Ignition

Location: Circle Apartments Building 130

SUMMARY: Caller reported stovetop fire. Person used fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartment

Building 211

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

October 19

Larceny 4th Degree Grand Other Vehicle

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported person stealing golf cart. When confronted, person stopped operating cart, and three people fled the area. Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Pending investigation.

Change in the Case Status

Location: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: Officer determined person on the Campus Center Quad on Oct. 6 will be issued a warning rather than judicial referral for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Warning issued for judicial action.