Public Safety Logs Oct. 21 – Oct. 27

October 21

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: 260 Coddington Road

SUMMARY: The caller reported a tree falling from college property onto private property. The officer reported that there were no trees down on college owned property. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

October 22

Off Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported one person arrested for disorderly conduct Oct. 19. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

LOCATION: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: A person reported damage to their vehicle. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

SCC Disruptive/ Excessive Noise

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 185

Safety Hazard

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: The caller reported smoke coming from the oven. The officer determined the smoke was caused by burnt food and no longer an issue. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

October 23

SCC Underage Possession of Alcohol

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported loud and excessive noise. The officer warned people for the noise and judicially referred one person for underage possession of alcohol. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

October 24

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Dillingham Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported information of a suspicious incident that occurred in Fall 2018. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Assist NY Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Ithaca City Police

Department requested information for persons possibly involved in a fraud. The officer reported persons found not to be affiliated with Ithaca College. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

Rape Third Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: The caller reported third-hand information that a person was sexually assaulted. The incident was reported to Title IX. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.

October 25

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

LOCATION: Fitness Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person injured their knee while playing basketball. The person was transported to the Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by steam from a shower. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

October 26

Larceny Third Degree Grand Auto

LOCATION: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: The officer observed three unknown males riding in a golf cart. The officer reported the unknown males fled on foot when the officer attempted to speak to them. The

officer was unable to locate the persons in question. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.

Assist NY State Police

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Officer assisted New York State Police with case. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Assist NY State Police

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Officers assisted New York State Police to serve an arrest warrant. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

October 27

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person or persons smashed the caller’s pumpkin. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety Parking Lot

SUMMARY: The officer observed a vehicle drive onto grass by the wooded area through the Office of Public Safety parking lot. The officer observed the driver of alternate route for vehicle to access storage area. A warning was issued for judicial action.

Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged an exit sign. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

Scheme to Defraud Second Degree

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported receiving a suspicious email from an unknown source. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole a purse containing an Ithaca College ID. The person was directed to the Ithaca City Police to file a report. The Ithaca College ID was deactivated.