Public Safety Logs Oct. 22-Oct. 26

October 22
Unlawful possession of marijuana
Location: Circle Apartments Building 151
SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported marijuana paraphernalia. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical assist/illness related
Location: Garden Apartment 29
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having panic attack. Officer reported person stated that they are fine. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Medical assist/psychological
Location: Hammond Health Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Suspicious circumstances
Location: L-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person grilling in parking lot. Environmental Health and Safety staff determined grill in a safe area. Tim Ryan, assistant director for environmental health and safety, responded.
October 23
SCC harassment/intimidation/endangering
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person posted offensive/alarming comment on social media. Officers judicially referred person for harassment. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.
SCC drug violations
Location: Terrace 2
SUMMARY: While conducting investigation, officer reported the odor of marijuana and an obstructed smoke detector. Officer judicially referred one person for fire safety violations and drug policy violation. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
Medical assist/illness related
Location: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that a person is passed out. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Unlawful possession of marijuana
Location: Eastman Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported marijuana paraphernalia in room. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
October 24
Rape 3rd degree
Location: On-campus residence hall, unknown specifically
SUMMARY: Caller reported
thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another without consent in September 2018. Incident reported to Title IX and not investigated/reported to law enforcement. Lieutenant Thomas Dunn responded.
Forcible touching no degree
Location: On-campus residence hall, unknown specifically
SUMMARY: Caller reported
thirdhand information that one person had unwanted physical contact with another person in October 2018. Incident reported to Title IX and not investigated/reported to law enforcement. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
Assault no weapon used
Location: On-campus residence hall, unknown specifically
SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person physically struck another person on multiple occasions. Incident reported to Title IX and not investigated/reported to law enforcement. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
Scheme to defraud 2nd degree
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent phishing email. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. Investigation pending.
October 25
Criminal mischief 4th degree
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged ashtray on exterior of building. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Fire alarm accidental
Location: Central Services
Building Warehouse
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused during maintenance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical assist/illness related
Location: Boothroyd Hall
SUMMARY: 911 center reported unconscious person. Person had a seizure and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.
October 26
Check on the welfare
Location: Terrace 5
SUMMARY: Caller reported not having heard from person. Officer made contact and person will contact caller. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Criminal possession cannabis 7th degree
Location: Unknown
SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person mailed suspicious package. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
Disorderly conduct no degree
Location: Allen Field, football practice
SUMMARY: Caller reported person cursing and being disruptive. Officer issued person a warning. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
