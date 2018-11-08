Public Safety Logs Oct. 22-Oct. 26

October 22

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Circle Apartments Building 151

SUMMARY: During a health and safety inspection, caller reported marijuana paraphernalia. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical assist/illness related

Location: Garden Apartment 29

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having panic attack. Officer reported person stated that they are fine. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Medical assist/psychological

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Suspicious circumstances

Location: L-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person grilling in parking lot. Environmental Health and Safety staff determined grill in a safe area. Tim Ryan, assistant director for environmental health and safety, responded.

October 23

SCC harassment/intimidation/endangering

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person posted offensive/alarming comment on social media. Officers judicially referred person for harassment. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

SCC drug violations

Location: Terrace 2

SUMMARY: While conducting investigation, officer reported the odor of marijuana and an obstructed smoke detector. Officer judicially referred one person for fire safety violations and drug policy violation. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Medical assist/illness related

Location: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that a person is passed out. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Location: Eastman Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported marijuana paraphernalia in room. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

October 24

Rape 3rd degree

Location: On-campus residence hall, unknown specifically

SUMMARY: Caller reported

thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another without consent in September 2018. Incident reported to Title IX and not investigated/reported to law enforcement. Lieutenant Thomas Dunn responded.

Forcible touching no degree

Location: On-campus residence hall, unknown specifically

SUMMARY: Caller reported

thirdhand information that one person had unwanted physical contact with another person in October 2018. Incident reported to Title IX and not investigated/reported to law enforcement. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Assault no weapon used

Location: On-campus residence hall, unknown specifically

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person physically struck another person on multiple occasions. Incident reported to Title IX and not investigated/reported to law enforcement. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Scheme to defraud 2nd degree

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent phishing email. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. Investigation pending.

October 25

Criminal mischief 4th degree

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged ashtray on exterior of building. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Fire alarm accidental

Location: Central Services

Building Warehouse

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused during maintenance. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical assist/illness related

Location: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: 911 center reported unconscious person. Person had a seizure and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.

October 26

Check on the welfare

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Caller reported not having heard from person. Officer made contact and person will contact caller. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Criminal possession cannabis 7th degree

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person mailed suspicious package. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Disorderly conduct no degree

Location: Allen Field, football practice

SUMMARY: Caller reported person cursing and being disruptive. Officer issued person a warning. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.