Public Safety Logs Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

October 28

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: B-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported two persons in the area appeared to be writing down information, and they did not appear to be affiliated with Ithaca College. The officer reported persons located and determined persons were visiting family members. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Harassment Second Degree

LOCATION: E-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported a physical altercation. The officer reported one person’s head hit the ground during the altercation and declined medical assistance. One person was judicially referred for harassment. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: Off campus

SUMMARY: A person reported that while off campus, a bag containing Ithaca College keys was stolen from a vehicle. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

October 29

Petit Larceny Over $200

LOCATION: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole the microwave from the lounge area. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded.

October 30

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 341

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person or persons threw a pumpkin and eggs at the door. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer Robert Jones responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Dillingham Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person made alarming and concerning statements in August. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Natural Land trails

SUMMARY: The officer reported a person on the natural trails after dark and reported a person was issued a warning for judicial action for being on the trails after dark. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

October 31

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 341

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person threw an egg at the residence. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident and took a report.

Fire Alarm Co / Gas Alarm Activation Priority 2

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 26

SUMMARY: The simplex reported a CO detector activation. Environmental Health and Safety and Ithaca Fire Department determined the activation was caused by wind lowing exhaust back into the mechanical room. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded to the incident.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 131

SUMMARY: The caller reported finding the front door open. The officer reported that the location was checked and the caller reported that nothing appeared to be missing. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.

Suspicious Vehicle

LOCATION: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: The officer reported a vehicle driving at high rate of speed through the parking lot and parking at the end of the lot without driver exiting. The officer reported driver contact was made and determined the incident was unfounded. Security Officer Joe Opper responded to the incident.

November 1

Harassment Second Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 150

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person continually ringing the door bell and knocking on the door. The officer reported the person was located and known to the residents. The officer issued a verbal warning to discontinue the action. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded to the incident.

November 2

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: Lyceum Drive

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole an event sign that showed the direction to an event. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.

Petit Larceny Between $50-199

LOCATION: L-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole a

cooler and drinks from an unoccupied parking space. The investigation is

pending. Patrol Officer Khiem

Nguyen responded to the incident.

November 3

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person known to caller was yelling and banging on the door for no legitimate purpose. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person damaged an exit sign. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Larceny Credit Card

LOCATION: The Campus Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unattended jacket containing a wallet and keys had been stolen. The investigation is pending. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.