Public Safety Logs Oct. 29-Nov. 2

October 29

Medical assist/Illness Related

Location: Terrace 2

SUMMARY: Tompkins 911 Center reported person with groin pain. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Assistance was provided.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, Environmental Health and Safety staff reported marijuana paraphernalia found. Officer reported one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Circle Apartments Building 131

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person had violent behavior and damaged property. Officer determined person not in imminent danger to harm themselves. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Pending investigation.

Larceny 4th Degree Over $1000 dollars

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole computer equipment. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Pending investigation.

Fire Alarm / Gas alarm Activation – Priority 2

Location: Central Services

Building Warehouse

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxide alarm. Activation caused by person working on system. The alarm was accidental.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Circle Apartments Building 160

SUMMARY: Caller reported person was upset. Person was transported to hospital. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. A report was taken.

October 30

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, Environmental Health and Safety staff reported BB gun found.

Exposure of Person No Degree

Location: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person exposed themselves. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. Pending investigation.

Petit Larceny Under $50

Location: P-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole sign. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Pending investigation.

October 31

Off-Campus Incident

Location: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person in a vehicle had a high heart rate and blurring vision, so the driver drove this person directly to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Pending investigation.

November 1

Trespass No Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on trails after hours. Officer issued two people a warning for trespass. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. Warning issued for judicial action.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Garden Apartment 27

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and officer judicially referred person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Assist Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

Location: Central Services

Building Warehouse

SUMMARY: 911 Officers met with person regarding off-campus incident. Deputy Commissioner Tom Dunn responded. The task was completed.

Change in the Case Status

Location: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Officer identified person responsible for public exposure originally reported Oct. 30. Officer immediately arraigned person in Town of Ithaca court. Person released in own recognizance. Person also judicially referred. Master Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Personal Injury

Location: State Route 96B

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car motor-vehicle accident. One person injured and transported to hospital by ambulance. Officer issued one operator uniform traffic ticket for Town of Ithaca court for failure to yield at green light. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

SCC drug violations

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violating the drug policy. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

November 2

Check on the Welfare

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person may have harmed themselves. Officer determined that person had already sought mental health assistance. Patrol Officer Corinne

Searle responded.