Public Safety Logs Oct. 5–Oct.11

Oct. 5

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: 164 Kendall Ave.

SUMMARY: Person reported that an unknown person punched them Oct. 3 at approximately 1 a.m. and that the person came from a nearby residence that was having a party, which violated the Ithaca College Community Agreement. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and no harassment charges were filed. Tom Dunn, associate director and deputy chief, responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm activated by burnt food. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Oct. 6

Suspicious Vehicle

LOCATION: Substation Road

SUMMARY: Patrol Officer John Norman reported a vehicle speeding up the roadway. The officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied a short time later, and the registered owner was identified.

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported three unknown individuals inside the building. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen reported that the building was checked and no unauthorized persons were located.

Oct. 7

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management parking lot

SUMMARY: During an inspection of a vehicle, Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen reported damage was found on the passenger side rear fender of the vehicle.

Oct. 8

Scheme to Defraud Second Degree

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Person reported thirdhand information that an unknown person sent mail impersonating another person requesting gift cards. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Oct. 9

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported a known person made concerning remarks during an online meeting. The caller filed an ICare report but declined police assistance. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Oct. 10

Suspicious Vehicle

LOCATION: Circle Lot 8

SUMMARY: Caller reported a vehicle doing circles in the parking lot. Sergeant Chris Teribury located the vehicle parked in the area and spoke with the operator of the vehicle who admitted to turning around in the parking lot.

Oct. 11

Medical Assist

LOCATION: Center for Natural Sciences

SUMMARY: Caller reported being lost and requested assistance with getting back to the Cornell University campus. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore reported the person was found to have a laceration to the head and multiple injuries from unknown causes. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.