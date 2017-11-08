Public Safety Logs October 16-22

October 16
Fire Alarm
LOCATION: Garden Apartment
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon dioxide alarm. Activation caused by leak in hot water supply line. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
Medical Assistance
LOCATION: Williams Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person ill. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.
October 17
Fire Alarm
LOCATION: Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by problem with boiler motor. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins.
Medical Assistance
LOCATION: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person with possible kidney stone. Person transported to the Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
SCC Fire Safety
LOCATION:Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person failed to leave building during a fire alarm. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred person for fire safety violation. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins.
Assist Ithaca Police Department
LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences
SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported person made a suicidal comment and requested Ithaca College officers check location. Officer determined person was currently at the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
Check on the Welfare
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Caller reported person had missed classes for several weeks. Ithaca College contacted Ithaca Police Department and requested that they contact the person. Person was located. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
Unlawful Possession
LOCATION: Terrace 13
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.
October 18
Medical Assistance
LOCATION: Terrace 5
SUMMARY: Caller reported bathroom door locked for a long period of time. Officer determined person feeling ill. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.
Off-Campus Incident
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported seven people were arrested for various violations. Master Security Officer Amy Noble.
Medical Assistance
LOCATION: Dillingham Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and was transported to the Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
Criminal Mischief
LOCATION: Lot L
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged vehicle antenna. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
October 19
Suspicious person
LOCATION: Circle Lot 1
SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person. Officer determined person was a visitor. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
SCC Drug Violation
LOCATION: Rowland Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
October 20
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: All other
SUMMARY: Caller reported person posted offensive comments on social media. Sergeant Ron Hart.
Motor Vehicle Accident
LOCATION: Lyceum Drive
SUMMARY: Caller reported car and deer motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
October 21
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Lot J
SUMMARY: Caller reported person screaming for help. Officer determined scream came from wilderness first responder exercise. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.
Trespass no degree
LOCATION: Recreation Trail
SUMMARY: Officer reported people on recreation trails after hours. Officer issued two people a warning. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
Medical Assistance
LOCATION: A&E Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported glass bulb shattered and people possibly received glass in their eyes. The two people involved left the area to seek medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.
October 22
Unlawful Possession
LOCATION: Recreation Trails
SUMMARY: Officer reported people on the recreation trails after hours. Officer warned four people for trespass and judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
Petit Larceny
LOCATION: Circle Community Building
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole laundry basket. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
