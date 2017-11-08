Public Safety Logs October 16-22

October 16

Fire Alarm

LOCATION: Garden Apartment

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon dioxide alarm. Activation caused by leak in hot water supply line. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person ill. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.

October 17

Fire Alarm

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by problem with boiler motor. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person with possible kidney stone. Person transported to the Hammond Health Center. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

SCC Fire Safety

LOCATION:Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person failed to leave building during a fire alarm. Environmental Health and Safety staff judicially referred person for fire safety violation. Fire Protection Specialist Enoch Perkins.

Assist Ithaca Police Department

LOCATION: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported person made a suicidal comment and requested Ithaca College officers check location. Officer determined person was currently at the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

Check on the Welfare

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person had missed classes for several weeks. Ithaca College contacted Ithaca Police Department and requested that they contact the person. Person was located. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

Unlawful Possession

LOCATION: Terrace 13

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.

October 18

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Caller reported bathroom door locked for a long period of time. Officer determined person feeling ill. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported seven people were arrested for various violations. Master Security Officer Amy Noble.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: Dillingham Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff and was transported to the Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

Criminal Mischief

LOCATION: Lot L

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged vehicle antenna. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

October 19

Suspicious person

LOCATION: Circle Lot 1

SUMMARY: Caller reported suspicious person. Officer determined person was a visitor. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

SCC Drug Violation

LOCATION: Rowland Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

October 20

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person posted offensive comments on social media. Sergeant Ron Hart.

Motor Vehicle Accident

LOCATION: Lyceum Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported car and deer motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

October 21

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Lot J

SUMMARY: Caller reported person screaming for help. Officer determined scream came from wilderness first responder exercise. Patrol Officer Lance Clark.

Trespass no degree

LOCATION: Recreation Trail

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on recreation trails after hours. Officer issued two people a warning. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Medical Assistance

LOCATION: A&E Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported glass bulb shattered and people possibly received glass in their eyes. The two people involved left the area to seek medical assistance. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.

October 22

Unlawful Possession

LOCATION: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on the recreation trails after hours. Officer warned four people for trespass and judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Petit Larceny

LOCATION: Circle Community Building

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole laundry basket. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.