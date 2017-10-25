Public Safety Logs October 2-6

OCTOBER 2

Medical assist

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported difficulty breathing and

coughing. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer John

Tagliavento responded.

Check on welfare

Location: Eastman Hall

Summary: Caller reported person’s medication ran out. Officer determined person fine. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Assistance was provided.

Harassment

LOCATION: Park Center for

Business

SUMMARY: Caller reported person grabbed person’s name tag and touched them on the back. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Investigation pending.

OCTOBER 3

Safety hazard

LOCATION: Job Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of natural gas. Odor was caused from maintenance working on the boiler. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.

Motor vehicle accident

LOCATION: Grant Egbert Blvd.

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. A report was taken.

Petit larceny over $200

LOCATION: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole phone. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded. Investigation pending.

OCTOBER 4

License violations

LOCATION: Circle Community Building

SUMMARY: Caller reported wallet found and turned it over to Public Safety. Officer determined it contained fictitious license. Officer judicially referred one person for possession of a fake identification. Patrol Officer Jake

Tubbs responded.

Safety hazard

LOCATION: Textor Circle

SUMMARY: Caller reported disabled vehicle leaking oil. Spill area cleaned. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded. A report

was taken.

Medical assist

LOCATION: Hill Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person playing basketball fell and injured their head. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded. A report

was taken.

OCTOBER 5

Petit larceny under $50

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole

toilet paper. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Investigation pending.

License violations

LOCATION: Farm Pond Road

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle stopped for speeding. Officer issued a uniform traffic ticket for the Town of Ithaca Court for presenting a fraudulent license and a campus summons for speed. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Drug violations

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

OCTOBER 6

Leaving scene of an accident

LOCATION: Lot O

Summary: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.

Harassement 2nd degree

LOCATION: Athletic and Events Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person pushed another person into the pool. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.