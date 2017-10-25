Public Safety Logs October 2-6

OCTOBER 2
Medical assist
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported difficulty breathing and
coughing. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer John
Tagliavento responded.
Check on welfare
Location: Eastman Hall
Summary: Caller reported person’s medication ran out. Officer determined person fine. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Assistance was provided.
Harassment
LOCATION: Park Center for
Business
SUMMARY: Caller reported person grabbed person’s name tag and touched them on the back. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Investigation pending.
OCTOBER 3
Safety hazard
LOCATION: Job Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of natural gas. Odor was caused from maintenance working on the boiler. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.
Motor vehicle accident
LOCATION: Grant Egbert Blvd.
SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. A report was taken.
Petit larceny over $200
LOCATION: Athletics and Events Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole phone. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded. Investigation pending.
OCTOBER 4
License violations
LOCATION: Circle Community Building
SUMMARY: Caller reported wallet found and turned it over to Public Safety. Officer determined it contained fictitious license. Officer judicially referred one person for possession of a fake identification. Patrol Officer Jake
Tubbs responded.
Safety hazard
LOCATION: Textor Circle
SUMMARY: Caller reported disabled vehicle leaking oil. Spill area cleaned. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded. A report
was taken.
Medical assist
LOCATION: Hill Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person playing basketball fell and injured their head. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded. A report
was taken.
OCTOBER 5
Petit larceny under $50
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole
toilet paper. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Investigation pending.
License violations
LOCATION: Farm Pond Road
SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle stopped for speeding. Officer issued a uniform traffic ticket for the Town of Ithaca Court for presenting a fraudulent license and a campus summons for speed. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Drug violations
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
OCTOBER 6
Leaving scene of an accident
LOCATION: Lot O
Summary: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.
Harassement 2nd degree
LOCATION: Athletic and Events Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported person pushed another person into the pool. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.
Comments