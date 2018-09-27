Public Safety Logs Sept. 10-Sept. 14

September 10

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 181

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by steam from shower. Fire alarm was accidental.

Assist Ithaca Fire Department

Location: Farm Pond Road

SUMMARY: Caller reported telephone pole on fire. Ithaca Fire Department confirmed fire out. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. Assistance was provided.

September 11

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person needed to be taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. A report was taken.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Flora Brown Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported person riding scooter fell and injured ankle. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol officer John Tagliavento responded. A report was taken.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Hilliard Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting. Person transported to the Health Center. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Caller reported person stole computer. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. Pending investigation.

September 12

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported seven people arrested for various violations. A report was taken.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported locating three persons on trails after hours. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and all three for trespassing. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Trespass No Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on trails after hours. Officer issued two people a warning for trespassing. Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people on trails after hours. Officer judicially referred two people for possession of marijuana, one for violating college regulations and all three for trespassing. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

September 13

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person left small bag containing unknown substance.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported three people for various violations.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: W-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left the scene. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. Investigation pending.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Circle Lot 7

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged vehicle. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded. Investigation pending.

Medical assist/illness Related

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person feeling faint. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Circle Apartments Building 10

SUMMARY: Caller reported person staggering. Officer determined person was not in need of assistance. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded. No assistance was provided.

September 14

Check on the Welfare

Location: Circle Apartments Building 130

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported person took pills. Officer determined person was not a danger to themselves. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. A report was taken.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Property Damage

Location: Z-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardoty responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: J-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person may need medical assistance. Officer determined person fell asleep. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting and feeling light-headed. Person was transported to the Health Center.