Public Safety Logs Sept. 14-Sept. 20

Sept. 14

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person sleeping in a hammock. Person was warned for trespassing and complied, leaving the area. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Fire Alarm/Gas Alarm Activation – Priority 2

LOCATION: Circle Community Building

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported Ithaca Fire Department being dispatched for a reported gas regulator leak. The Ithaca College Office of Environmental Health and Safety determined New York State Electric and Gas Corporation was notified to assist with changing the regulator and that Ithaca Fire Department was inappropriately dispatched. Charlie Sherman, fire and building safety coordinator, responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circles Apartment Building 121

SUMMARY: Simplex reported a fire alarm activated by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) reported responding to a complaint of a party. TCSO reported social distancing and face-covering violations. Deputy Chief Tom Dunn responded.

Sept. 16

Medical Assist/Injury Related

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported a plank from a mail slot fell and injured their nose. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Sept. 18

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported subjects jumped a fence to use the running track. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing reported three subjects were informed that the stadium was closed and were warned for conduct code violations. Subjects left the area.

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium

SUMMARY: Patrol Officer Joe Opper reported person found in a closed area. The person was informed the stadium was closed and given a warning for conduct code violation.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium

SUMMARY: Patrol Officer Joe Opper reported persons seen leaving the area with an unknown object. Officer was unable to locate the persons.

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Butterfield Stadium

SUMMARY: Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa reported a person found in a closed area. The person was informed that the stadium was closed and given a warning for conduct code violation.

Sept. 19

Assist Ithaca Fire Department

LOCATION: L-Lot

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center requested assistance for the Ithaca Fire Department to set up an emergency landing zone for Guthrie Air. Sergeant Chris Teribury responded.