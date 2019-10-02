Public Safety Logs Sept. 16 – Sept. 22

September 16

Suspicious Person

Location: The Campus Center

Summary: The caller reporteda suspicious person. Officers responded and reported the person had legitimate business on campus. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Fire Alarm/Gas Alarm Activation Priority Two

Location: Center for Health Sciences

Summary: The caller reported a strong odor of gas in the building and activated the fire alarm. The Ithaca Fire Department and the Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported no odor or readings on the meter. Charlie Sherman, fire and building safety coordinator for the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, responded.

September 17

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: The Campus Center

Summary: The caller reported observing what was believed to be a flame. The officer reported the area was checked and the flame was a reflection from an outdoor fire pit. The officer advised the caller of this information. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Garden Apartment 26

Summary: Simplex reported a fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm activation was caused by a person leaving a stove turned on. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

September 18

Aggravated Sex Abuse

Location: Upper Quad

Summary: The caller reported third hand information of a person having sexual contact with another person without their consent. The incident was reported to Title IX coordinator. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.

Reclassification of a Crime

Location: Circle Apartments General Area

Summary: The officer reported an incident originally reported April 4 as “forcible touching” was reclassified to “sexual abuse” third degree. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Change in Case Status

Location: Circle Apartments General Area

Summary: The officer reported interviewing a person regarding sexual assault complaint reported April 4, and the officer judicially referred the person. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Smiddy Hall

Summary: The caller reported receiving a phone call from an unknown person asking alarming questions. Patrol Officer Bryan

Verzosa responded. The investigation is pending.

September 19

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Location: Academic Quad

Summary: The officer observed a person who has an active criminal trespass waiver in place. The person was escorted to an

off-campus destination and issued an appearance ticket for return to Ithaca Town Court. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

September 20

Reckless Endangerment Second Degree

Location: Garden Apartment 27

Summary: The caller reported persons throwing beer bottles off of a fire escape. The caller also reported a person threw a computer monitor from the fire escape. The officer reported one person was judicially referred for reckless endangerment. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Ithaca College Natural Lands

Summary: The officer reported persons failed to comply with directions. The persons left the area. Master Patrol Officer Waylon

DeGraw responded.

September 21

Trespass No Degree

Location: Campus Center Quad

Summary: The officer observed two people climbing a tree. The officer issued a verbal warning for judicial action. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Trespass No Degree

Location: Upper Quad

Summary: The officer observed two persons walking from a restricted area. The officer issued warning for judicial actions for being in the are after hours. Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

Location: Clarke Hall

Summary: The caller reported an intoxicated and unconscious person. The person declined medical attention. The officer

judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

September 22

Suspicious Vehicle

Location: Y-Lot

Summary: The officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked and occupied. The officer reported persons were just talking. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol/Drugs

Location: Circle Apartment Building 10

Summary: The caller reported an unresponsive intoxicated person locked in a bathroom. The officer reported the person declined

medical assistance and was judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.