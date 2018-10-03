Public Safety Logs Sept. 17-Sept. 21

September 17

Assist Other Police Agencies

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported vehicle left the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.



Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having suicidal thoughts. Person taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Office Jenny Valentin responded. A report was taken.

Medical assist/Psychological

Location: Job Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent text messages indicating they were going to harm themselves. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded. A report was taken.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 150

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. The alarm was accidental.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having seizure. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Robert Jones responded. Assistance was provided.

September 18

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information about a person injuring their foot and a concern for their welfare. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. A report was taken.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance and went to hospital by taxi. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Assistance was provided.

September 19

Petit Larceny Under $50

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person stole food item. Officer judicially referred one person for larceny. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported three people arrested for various violations. A report was taken.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown vehicle damaged parked vehicle and left scene. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Investigation pending.

Safety Hazard

Location: Circle Lot 8

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle leaking hydraulic fluid. Spill area cleaned. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded. A report was taken.

September 20

Check on the Welfare

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that one person had unwanted contact with another that caused person to become upset. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Assistance was provided.

V&T License Violations (All)

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: Officer reported vehicle stopped for driving with no head light. Officer issued operator uniform traffic ticket for Town of Ithaca court for inadequate headlights and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and two people for violation for drug policy. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

Making Graffiti No Degree, Sub 1-2

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported uknown person wrote graffiti. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Pending investigation.

Check on the Welfare

Location: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sent alarming email. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy transported person to mental health provider. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. Assistance was provided.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: Off Campus

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported armed robbery. Unable to locate.

September 21

Criminal Mischief Third Degree

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person damaged wall. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 131

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by person cooking. The alarm was accidental. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.