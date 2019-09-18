Public Safety Logs Sept. 2 – Sept. 8

September 2

Criminal Tampering Third degree

Location: Terrace 6

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person created an offensive message by rearranging a previously posted message on a bulletin board. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Boothroyd Hall

Summary: The caller reported hearing arguing and crying. The officer reported the person was feeling homesick. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.

September 3

SCC Firearm, Firework, Dangerous Substance or Weapon

Location: Boothroyd Hall

Summary: The caller reported person in possession of a sword. The officer judicially referred the person for possession of a weapon. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

September 4

Fire Alarm Smoldering

Location: U-Lot

Summary: The caller reported a machine was smoking. Environmental Health and Safety found a cigarette receptacle smoking and dumped water on it. Fire Protection Specialist Max

Noble responded.

Sexual Abuse Third Degree

Location: Rowland Hall

Summary: The caller reported a person had unwanted sexual contact with another without consent. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Change in Case Status

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

Summary: The officer reported the person suspected in sexual abuse incident reported Sept. 4 was interviewed and judicially referred. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Suspicious Person

Location: The Campus Center

Summary: The caller reported third-hand information that an unknown person was causing people to feel uncomfortable. The officer reported the person had left the area. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

September 5

Suspicious Person

Location: Lyceum Drive

Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person, but officers were unable to locate the person. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded to the incident.

September 6

Suspicious Person

Location: Upper Quad

Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person. Officers were unable to locate the suspicious person. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded to the incident.

Suspicious Person

Location: Ithaca College Natural Lands

Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person. The officer located person and determined they were not suspicious. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office for Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.

Making Graffiti No Degree Sub 1-2

Location: U-Lot

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person wrote a vulgar statement on a door. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. The investigation is pending.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: The caller reported third-hand information of a person possibly sleepwalking entering another person’s room. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded. The investigation is pending.

Suspicious Person

Location: C-Lot

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person acting unusual. The person located was conducting stretching exercises. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Off Campus Incident

Location: Coddington Road

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person matching the description of the suspicious person reported on an Intercom alert. The officer was unable to locate the person. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.

September 7

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

Summary: The caller reported the odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Waylong Degraw responded.

Petite Larceny Under $50

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person stole sheets. Patrol Officer Sophia

Dimkos responded.

Change in Case Status

Location: Emerson Hall

Summary: The officer reported sheets that were reported taken from Emerson Hall on Sept. 7 were taken by accident and were returned to the owner. No larceny occurred. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

September 8

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Ceracche Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a baseball damaged a window of the building. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Suspicious Person

Location: Upper Quad

Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person. The officer located the person and deemed that they were not suspicious. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.