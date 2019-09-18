Public Safety Logs Sept. 2 – Sept. 8

September 2
Criminal Tampering Third degree
Location: Terrace 6
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person created an offensive message by rearranging a previously posted message on a bulletin board. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Boothroyd Hall
Summary: The caller reported hearing arguing and crying. The officer reported the person was feeling homesick. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded.
September 3
SCC Firearm, Firework, Dangerous Substance or Weapon
Location: Boothroyd Hall
Summary: The caller reported person in possession of a sword. The officer judicially referred the person for possession of a weapon. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
September 4
Fire Alarm Smoldering
Location: U-Lot
Summary: The caller reported a machine was smoking. Environmental Health and Safety found a cigarette receptacle smoking and dumped water on it. Fire Protection Specialist Max
Noble responded.
Sexual Abuse Third Degree
Location: Rowland Hall
Summary: The caller reported a person had unwanted sexual contact with another without consent. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Change in Case Status
Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management
Summary: The officer reported the person suspected in sexual abuse incident reported Sept. 4 was interviewed and judicially referred. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Suspicious Person
Location: The Campus Center
Summary: The caller reported third-hand information that an unknown person was causing people to feel uncomfortable. The officer reported the person had left the area. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
September 5
Suspicious Person
Location: Lyceum Drive
Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person, but officers were unable to locate the person. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded to the incident.
September 6
Suspicious Person
Location: Upper Quad
Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person. Officers were unable to locate the suspicious person. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded to the incident.
Suspicious Person
Location: Ithaca College Natural Lands
Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person. The officer located person and determined they were not suspicious. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office for Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.
Making Graffiti No Degree Sub 1-2
Location: U-Lot
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person wrote a vulgar statement on a door. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded. The investigation is pending.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: The caller reported third-hand information of a person possibly sleepwalking entering another person’s room. Patrol Officer Daniel Redder responded. The investigation is pending.
Suspicious Person
Location: C-Lot
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person acting unusual. The person located was conducting stretching exercises. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.
Off Campus Incident
Location: Coddington Road
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person matching the description of the suspicious person reported on an Intercom alert. The officer was unable to locate the person. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded.
September 7
SCC Drug Violations
Location: West Tower
Summary: The caller reported the odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Waylong Degraw responded.
Petite Larceny Under $50
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person stole sheets. Patrol Officer Sophia
Dimkos responded.
Change in Case Status
Location: Emerson Hall
Summary: The officer reported sheets that were reported taken from Emerson Hall on Sept. 7 were taken by accident and were returned to the owner. No larceny occurred. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
September 8
Accidental Property Damage
Location: Ceracche Center
SUMMARY: The caller reported a baseball damaged a window of the building. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
Suspicious Person
Location: Upper Quad
Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person. The officer located the person and deemed that they were not suspicious. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.