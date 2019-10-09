Public Safety Logs Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

September 23
Suspicious Person
Location: Job Hall
Summary: The caller reported a person acting erratic, whistling, jumping around and looking in office windows. The officer reported the person was located and was not a threat to self or others. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Aggravated Harassment Second Degree
Location: West Tower
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person wrote derogatory content on a whiteboard. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded. The investigation is pending.
September 24
Suspicious Person
Location: Academic Quad
Summary: The caller reported a person talking to themselves. The officer reported the person was located and did not appear to be a threat to themselves or others. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Suspicious Person
Location: O-Lot
Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person taking pictures of vehicle license plates.
The officer reported the area was checked and was unable to locate the person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: The Circles Community Building
Summary: The caller reported an unknown type of alarm activated. The officer reported a door alarm activated for an unknown reason. The area was checked and the door was secured. Master Patrol John Elmore responded.
Petit Larceny Between $50 and $199
Location: Hill Center
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person stole a cell phone. The officer reported the caller located the phone in their backpack. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.
September 25
Harassment Second Degree
Location: Landon Hall
Summary: A third party caller reported a person was harassed by an unknown group of people. The officer reported the area was checked and no one was found in the area. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Tampering Third degree
Location: Garden Apartment 26
Summary: The person reported an odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy, criminal tampering of fire detector and responsibility of guest. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
September 26
Rape Third Degree
Location: Terrace 8
Summary: The caller reported a person had unwanted sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. The investigation is pending.
September 27
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard
Summary: The person reported hearing a loud crash similar to a vehicle accident and people yelling for help. Officers reported the surrounding areas were checked and nothing found. The Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
September 28
Exposure of Person No Degree
Location: Academic Quad
Summary: The Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol observed a person urinating in public. The officer reported one person was judicially referred for exposure of self. SASP responded.
Harassment Second Degree
Location: Circle Apartment Building 185
Summary: The caller reported two persons involved in a physical altercation. The officer took one person into custody under mental hygiene law and was transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded to the incident.
September 29
Criminal Sexual Act Third Degree
Location: Bogart Hall
Summary: The caller reported a person exposed themselves and touched another person inappropriately multiple times without consent. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded. The investigation is pending.
Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence
Location: East Tower
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person placed an unwarranted note on room door
complaining of noise. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: G-Lot
Summary: The caller reported a person sitting in a recliner with numerous boxes outside of a building. A member of the Student
Auxiliary Safety Patrol responded. The SASP member reported the items were props for a rehearsal and the person was awaiting a ride.
Aggravated Harassment Second Degree
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: The caller reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from a known person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded. The investigation is pending.
Petit Larceny Under $50
Location: East Tower
Summary: The caller reported an unknown person removed a handicap button off of the wall. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded The investigation is pending.