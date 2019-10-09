Public Safety Logs Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

September 23

Suspicious Person

Location: Job Hall

Summary: The caller reported a person acting erratic, whistling, jumping around and looking in office windows. The officer reported the person was located and was not a threat to self or others. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Aggravated Harassment Second Degree

Location: West Tower

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person wrote derogatory content on a whiteboard. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded. The investigation is pending.

September 24

Suspicious Person

Location: Academic Quad

Summary: The caller reported a person talking to themselves. The officer reported the person was located and did not appear to be a threat to themselves or others. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Suspicious Person

Location: O-Lot

Summary: The caller reported a suspicious person taking pictures of vehicle license plates.

The officer reported the area was checked and was unable to locate the person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: The Circles Community Building

Summary: The caller reported an unknown type of alarm activated. The officer reported a door alarm activated for an unknown reason. The area was checked and the door was secured. Master Patrol John Elmore responded.

Petit Larceny Between $50 and $199

Location: Hill Center

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person stole a cell phone. The officer reported the caller located the phone in their backpack. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded.

September 25

Harassment Second Degree

Location: Landon Hall

Summary: A third party caller reported a person was harassed by an unknown group of people. The officer reported the area was checked and no one was found in the area. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Tampering Third degree

Location: Garden Apartment 26

Summary: The person reported an odor of marijuana. The officer judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy, criminal tampering of fire detector and responsibility of guest. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

September 26

Rape Third Degree

Location: Terrace 8

Summary: The caller reported a person had unwanted sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded. The investigation is pending.

September 27

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Grant Egbert Boulevard

Summary: The person reported hearing a loud crash similar to a vehicle accident and people yelling for help. Officers reported the surrounding areas were checked and nothing found. The Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

September 28

Exposure of Person No Degree

Location: Academic Quad

Summary: The Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol observed a person urinating in public. The officer reported one person was judicially referred for exposure of self. SASP responded.

Harassment Second Degree

Location: Circle Apartment Building 185

Summary: The caller reported two persons involved in a physical altercation. The officer took one person into custody under mental hygiene law and was transported to hospital. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded to the incident.

September 29

Criminal Sexual Act Third Degree

Location: Bogart Hall

Summary: The caller reported a person exposed themselves and touched another person inappropriately multiple times without consent. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded. The investigation is pending.

Suspicious Letter/Email/Correspondence

Location: East Tower

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person placed an unwarranted note on room door

complaining of noise. Master Patrol Officer John Elmore responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: G-Lot

Summary: The caller reported a person sitting in a recliner with numerous boxes outside of a building. A member of the Student

Auxiliary Safety Patrol responded. The SASP member reported the items were props for a rehearsal and the person was awaiting a ride.

Aggravated Harassment Second Degree

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: The caller reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from a known person. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded. The investigation is pending.

Petit Larceny Under $50

Location: East Tower

Summary: The caller reported an unknown person removed a handicap button off of the wall. Patrol Officer Sophia Dimkos responded The investigation is pending.