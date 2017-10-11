Public Safety Logs Sept. 25–Oct. 1

September 25
Gas Alarm Activation
LOCATION: Terrace 6
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon dioxide activation. Officer unable to determine cause of activation. Fire and Building Safety
Coordinator Charlie Sherman.
Off–Campus Incident
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office reported one person arrested for noise. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis.
Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree
LOCATION: Terrace 3
SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person trying to extort money from person. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
September 26
Gas Alarm Activation
LOCATION: Terrace 3
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon dioxide alarm. Officer unable to locate cause of activation. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.
Off–Campus Incident
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported person upset following accidental injury to another person. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
September 27
Off–Campus Incident
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported 19 people arrested for various violations. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis.
SCC Acts of Dishonesty
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety
SUMMARY: Caller reported person gave away parking permit. Officer judicially referred two people. Master Patrol Officer
Bruce Holmstock.
Off–Campus Incident
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported assault off campus. Investigation by Ithaca Police Department. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.
Leaving Scene of an Accident
LOCATION: Lot L
SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle damaged other vehicle and fled scene. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
September 28
Medical Assist
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
Leaving Scene of an Accident
LOCATION: Lot M
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer
Bryan Verzosa.
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Clarke Hall
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
September 29
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
LOCATION: Terrace 2
SUMMARY: Caller reported person lying on the ground had vomited. Person transported to hospital by ambulance and judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.
Medical Assist
LOCATION: Towers Dining Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person with abdominal pain. Person transported to Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.
Larceny 4th Degree
LOCATION: Campus Center
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole computer equipment. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
September 30
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
LOCATION: Tennis Courts
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged shed. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.
Exposure of Person no Degree
LOCATION: Lot J
SUMMARY: Caller reported person urinating in public. One person referred judicially. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol.
SCC Disruptive
LOCATION: Tallcott Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported two people arguing. Officer determined verbal argument had occurred. Officer warned people for noise.
Sergeant Don Lyke.
September 29
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
LOCATION: Terrace 2
SUMMARY: Caller reported person with abdominal pain and difficulty breathing. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff and judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Sergeant Don Lyke.
Off-Campus Incident
LOCATION: Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported people used offensive language and comments directed at person. Incident being investigated by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.
