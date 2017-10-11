Public Safety Logs Sept. 25–Oct. 1

September 25

Gas Alarm Activation

LOCATION: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon dioxide activation. Officer unable to determine cause of activation. Fire and Building Safety

Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office reported one person arrested for noise. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis.

Scheme to Defraud 2nd Degree

LOCATION: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person trying to extort money from person. Investigation pending. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

September 26

Gas Alarm Activation

LOCATION: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon dioxide alarm. Officer unable to locate cause of activation. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa.

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person upset following accidental injury to another person. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

September 27

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported 19 people arrested for various violations. Master Security Officer Wendy Lewis.

SCC Acts of Dishonesty

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety

SUMMARY: Caller reported person gave away parking permit. Officer judicially referred two people. Master Patrol Officer

Bruce Holmstock.

Off–Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported assault off campus. Investigation by Ithaca Police Department. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones.

Leaving Scene of an Accident

LOCATION: Lot L

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle damaged other vehicle and fled scene. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

September 28

Medical Assist

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person not feeling well. Person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

Leaving Scene of an Accident

LOCATION: Lot M

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer

Bryan Verzosa.

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Clarke Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Boothroyd Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred four people for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

September 29

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

LOCATION: Terrace 2

SUMMARY: Caller reported person lying on the ground had vomited. Person transported to hospital by ambulance and judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.

Medical Assist

LOCATION: Towers Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person with abdominal pain. Person transported to Hammond Health Center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon.

Larceny 4th Degree

LOCATION: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person stole computer equipment. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

September 30

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

LOCATION: Tennis Courts

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged shed. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs.

Exposure of Person no Degree

LOCATION: Lot J

SUMMARY: Caller reported person urinating in public. One person referred judicially. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol.

SCC Disruptive

LOCATION: Tallcott Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported two people arguing. Officer determined verbal argument had occurred. Officer warned people for noise.

Sergeant Don Lyke.

September 29

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

LOCATION: Terrace 2

SUMMARY: Caller reported person with abdominal pain and difficulty breathing. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff and judicially referred for irresponsible use of alcohol. Sergeant Don Lyke.

Off-Campus Incident

LOCATION: Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported people used offensive language and comments directed at person. Incident being investigated by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin.