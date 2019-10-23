Public Safety Logs Sept. 30 – Oct. 13

September 30
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: East Tower
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person sleeping in the lounge. The officer reported a warning was issued for judicial action for sleeping in the lounge. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
October 1
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: Phillips Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person pacing back and forth, staring at staff and making staff feel uncomfortable. The officer reported that the area was checked and that they were unable to locate the person. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
October 3
Petit Larceny Between $50–199
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: The Environmental Health and Safety staff reported an unknown person stole a fire extinguisher. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
October 5
Off Campus Incident
LOCATION: Cornell University
SUMMARY: The caller reported that while at an off-campus event, stage equipment fell on the person causing injury to both legs. The officer reported the person was transported to the hospital. Sergeant Ron
Hart responded.
October 6
Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 341
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person threw eggs at the door of their apartment. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
October 7
Fire Alarm Accidental
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 151
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm was activated
because the heater temperature in the mechanical room was set too high. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident.
October 8
Petit Larceny Under $50
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole food that was delivered from a restaurant. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
October 10
Petit Larceny Between $59-199
LOCATION: Bogart Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported person entered the room and stole a refrigerator. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.
October 11
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Phillips Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person on the roof. The officers reported the area was checked and no one was in the area. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.
October 12
Disorderly Conduct No Degree
LOCATION: State Route 96B/Danby Road
SUMMARY: A third-party caller reported a large group throwing rocks into the roadway. The officer reported being unable to locate the group. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzsosa responded.
Trespass No Degree
LOCATION: Athletic andEvents Center
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person in a restricted area. The officers reported the area was checked and no one was in the area. Security Officer Kevin English responded.
October 13
Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person or persons placed gum in the door keyhole. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded to the incident.