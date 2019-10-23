Public Safety Logs Sept. 30 – Oct. 13

September 30

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: East Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person sleeping in the lounge. The officer reported a warning was issued for judicial action for sleeping in the lounge. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

October 1

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Phillips Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person pacing back and forth, staring at staff and making staff feel uncomfortable. The officer reported that the area was checked and that they were unable to locate the person. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

October 3

Petit Larceny Between $50–199

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The Environmental Health and Safety staff reported an unknown person stole a fire extinguisher. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

October 5

Off Campus Incident

LOCATION: Cornell University

SUMMARY: The caller reported that while at an off-campus event, stage equipment fell on the person causing injury to both legs. The officer reported the person was transported to the hospital. Sergeant Ron

Hart responded.

October 6

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 341

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person threw eggs at the door of their apartment. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

October 7

Fire Alarm Accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 151

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. The officer reported the alarm was activated

because the heater temperature in the mechanical room was set too high. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident.

October 8

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person stole food that was delivered from a restaurant. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

October 10

Petit Larceny Between $59-199

LOCATION: Bogart Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported person entered the room and stole a refrigerator. The investigation is pending. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

October 11

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Phillips Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person on the roof. The officers reported the area was checked and no one was in the area. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

October 12

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

LOCATION: State Route 96B/Danby Road

SUMMARY: A third-party caller reported a large group throwing rocks into the roadway. The officer reported being unable to locate the group. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzsosa responded.

Trespass No Degree

LOCATION: Athletic andEvents Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person in a restricted area. The officers reported the area was checked and no one was in the area. Security Officer Kevin English responded.

October 13

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person or persons placed gum in the door keyhole. Patrol Officer Khiem Nguyen responded to the incident.