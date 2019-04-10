Advertisement
Sophia Adamucci named next editor in chief of The Ithacan

  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
Sophia Adamucci, a junior journalism major and English minor, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2019–20 academic year.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: April 9, 2019

Junior Sophia Adamucci, a journalism major and English minor at Ithaca College, was appointed to the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2019–20 academic year April 9 by the Board of Publications.

Adamucci was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Publications. Adamucci began writing for The Ithacan during her freshman year at the college. She worked as the assistant news editor from January 2017 to January 2018 and worked as the news editor from January 2018 to May 2018. She also co-hosted the podcast “We Need to Talk” which focused on current events, politics, science and social problems that affect young adults and college students.

Adamucci is from Buffalo, New York. She is currently a blogger for the Institute for the International Education of Students while studying abroad in Berlin.

Krissy Waite can be reached at kwaite@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @krissy_waite

