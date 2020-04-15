Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 15, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Students eligible for partial room and board refund for Spring 2020

Students eligible for partial room and board refund for Spring 2020
  File photo/The Ithacan
Ithaca College students are eligible for partial refunds to their room and board for Spring 2020 because of switch to online learning due to COVID-19.
By — News Editor
Published: April 15, 2020

Ithaca College will provide students prorated credits or refunds for room and board for the six weeks of the semester when the college switched to remote learning, the Ithaca College senior leadership team said in an email April 8 to the campus community.

Approximately 4,000 students are eligible for partial refunding toward their on-campus housing and meal plans, the email stated. The students can receive a credit to their student accounts, which once applied to their outstanding balance owed to the college may roll in the 2020–21 academic year. Students can request to receive a refund instead, the senior leadership team said via the email. 

The credit amount given to students will vary on a case-to-case basis, the email stated.

“In the spirit of equity, we felt it was critical that the formula take into account such factors as the cost for the student’s specific residence hall room and meal plan, less any Ithaca College funds that had been applied toward housing and meals costs,” the senior leadership team said via the email. 

A frequently asked question about Spring 2020 room and board credit refunds is available on the college’s website.

Falyn Stempler can be reached at fstempler@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @falstempler

Latest Articles

Students eligible for partial room and board refund for Spring 2020

Students eligible for partial room and board refund for Spring 2020

By | Apr 15, 2020

Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open

Applications for positions on The Ithacan editorial board now open

By | Apr 15, 2020

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

By | Apr 11, 2020

Related Articles

IC to use remote learning instruction for remainder of semester

IC to use remote learning instruction for remainder of semester

By | Mar 17, 2020

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

Senior leadership team provides updates on COVID-19 related changes

By | Apr 11, 2020

IC community member tests positive for COVID-19

IC community member tests positive for COVID-19

By | Mar 15, 2020

Related Topics

Ithaca College Senior Leadership Teamprorated creditsrefundsroom and boardspring 2020