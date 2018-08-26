Summer 2018 news roundups

An intoxicated man was injured on Prospect Street in a suspected hit-and-run July 28.

Jamie Williamson, Ithaca Police public information officer, said in an email that he could not disclose whether or not the man involved in the incident was an Ithaca College student, faculty or staff member.

“As policy we don’t comment on the status of a person involved in an incident unless it is a contributing factor in the incident itself,” Williamson said.

An unknown person entered a room in Tallcott Hall on July 11 and stole cash while people were sleeping.

Public Safety Lieutenant Thomas Dunn said the suspect has not been identified.

“It is an unsolved case,” Dunn said. “We don’t know who is responsible for that.”

Ithaca College has been reaccredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

The visit from the Middle States Commission followed a self-study process the college began in 2015. College accreditation is earned to ensure the quality of higher education institutions, according to the U.S. Department of Education. In order for students to receive federal financial aid, colleges and universities must be accredited by external agencies because of the Title IV section of the U.S. Higher Education Act. Federal aid includes grants, loans and work-study.

The report also provided recommendations and suggestions on how to improve each standard evaluation. Feedback in the form of recommendations is considered binding and suggestions are considered nonbinding. The next reaccreditation will occur in 2026, according to the IC News statement.

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado said via IC News that the Office of the President will be using the team’s feedback to build the next strategic plan for the college.

Brian Dickens, vice president of the Office of Human Resources, left his position at Ithaca College effective July 31.

Kirra Franzese is currently the interim associate vice president for the Office of Human Resources while a search is conducted for a permanent successor. Franzese was previously the executive director of engagement and talent management for the college from 2002 to the present.

The college has no further comment beyond the announcement by Nancy Pringle regarding Dickens’ departure, Robert Wagner, executive director of strategic communications, said via email.

Vincent Wang, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, has stepped down from his position.

Wang will be on sabbatical for the 2018–19 academic year but will be returning to the Department of Politics as a tenured professor. Michael Richardson, professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, will be taking over the position on an interim basis. His position began July 1. Richardson also served as interim dean of the school from June 2015 to June 2016.

Rogan’s Corner, a popular dining spot for Ithaca College students, as well as local favorite Pete’s Grocery, is changing its ownership. Now, it will be part of the Dandy chain, a regional chain of mini-marts with locations all around Tompkins County.

Rogan’s Corner is well known to students of the college for its special menu items, like the “Bomber Sub,” a steak sandwich that the restaurant dubbed with the college’s nickname. Fortunately for fans of Rogan’s, the Bomber Sub isn’t going anywhere, according to Dandy’s marketing director, Bill Bustin. Bustin said despite a few product changes, Rogan’s will remain relatively true to the original.

“We understand that Pete’s and Rogan’s have been a part of the Ithaca community for a long time,” Bustin said. “They served Ithacans for decades, and there is an expectation of quality that the Dandy team will work hard every day to maintain.”

Contributing reporting from News Editor Falyn Stempler and News Staff Writer Phoebe Harms.