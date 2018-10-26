Suspect not identified in shooting on The Commons

The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on The Commons at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 26.

The victim was shot in the chest outside of Casablanca Pizza during an argument, following an altercation within the restaurant. The suspects of the shooting fled the scene, and have not been located by the Ithaca Police.

According to a media release from the Ithaca Police, one of the people involved in the shooting was a white male wearing a light-color hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.