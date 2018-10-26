Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 26, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Suspect not identified in shooting on The Commons

  Fernando Ferraz/The Ithacan
A shooting occurred on The Commons at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 26 outside of Casablanca Pizza. The Ithaca Police Department have not yet identified the suspects involved in the incident.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: October 26, 2018

The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on The Commons at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 26.

The victim was shot in the chest outside of Casablanca Pizza during an argument, following an altercation within the restaurant. The suspects of the shooting fled the scene, and have not been located by the Ithaca Police.

According to a media release from the Ithaca Police, one of the people involved in the shooting was a white male wearing a light-color hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Laura O'Brien can be reached at lobrien3@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @L_OBrien3

