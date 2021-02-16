Terrace 13 COVID-19 office closed due to winter storm

Due to inclement weather Feb. 16, the Terrace 13 COVID-19 office at Ithaca College will be closed.

Cayuga Health System (CHS) will continue to pick up samples from other collection sites on campus. The collection sites are the Campus Center, the Athletics and Events (A&E) Center and the Peggy Ryan Williams Center. There are no classes Feb. 16 because it is the first scheduled day off of the semester.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning in Tompkins County until 4 p.m. Feb. 16. Travel could be difficult as a result of the storm, and the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Feb. 16, according to the NWS.

The college does not anticipate a change in its operating status as students and faculty will not be traveling to campus, according to an announcement from the college. Any changes will be announced through the Emergency Notification System.

Members of the campus community should use their best judgment in deciding whether or not to travel Feb. 16. Employees who work on campus are expected to work their normal hours unless the college officially closes. Supervisors can be flexible in allowing employees to diverge from their normal work hours.

Testing for the spring semester is done through a saliva self-collection process. Samples can be dropped off by 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the A&E Center, the Campus Center and Terrace 13. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and should seek testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or downtown sampling site.