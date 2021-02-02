Terrace 13 Testing Office and Friends 110 lab closed Feb. 2

The Ithaca College Terrace 13 (T13) Testing Office and the Friends 110 lab are both closed Feb. 2 due to inclement weather. The college is open Feb. 2 despite the winter storm, but all classes are being held remotely.

T13 is used for off-campus and commuter students to drop off their COVID-19 tests. If students are able to access campus, they can drop off their tests at the Athletics and Events Center or the Campus Center. Students who get tested on Tuesday and Friday who cannot access campus to drop off their sample can turn it in Wednesday, Feb. 3, instead. Employees can also drop off their samples Feb. 3. T13 will open again at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3.

The Friends 110 computer lab will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 3. Campus community members who need to use the computers or printing services can use the Center for Health Sciences Computer Lounge. The Center for Health Sciences is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for South Central New York, which includes Tompkins, Cortland, Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca and Yates counties, Feb. 1. The warning will be in place until 5 a.m. Feb. 3. The National Weather Service is estimating additional snow accumulations of three to six inches tonight, with total snowfall of six to 13 inches.