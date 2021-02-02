Three COVID-19 testing sites to be closed Feb. 2

Update, 10:33 p.m. Feb. 1: In an email to the campus community, Ithaca College stated that employees who work on campus are expected to work their normal hours Feb. 2. The email stated that there are situations in which the college is not closed, but supervisors can be flexible and allow employees to diverge from their normal schedules. Employees who miss time due to late arrival, early departure, or absence as a result of inclement weather can make up the time, use personal or vacation time, or have a reduced paycheck if they do not have accruals to use.

Original Story, 9:07 p.m. Feb. 11: Due to inclement weather, three COVID-19 testing sites in the Cayuga Health System will be closed Feb. 2.

A Feb. 1 announcement from the Cayuga Health System stated that the Cayuga Health/Tompkins County Mass Sampling Center at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Cayuga Medical Center testing site in Ithaca and the Cayuga Health Cortland Sampling Site in Cortlandville, New York, will be closed Feb. 2. The testing site at 412 N.Tioga St. in Ithaca will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2.

Individuals who would like to be tested for COVID-19 at Cayuga Health Sampling Sites must register for an appointment at www.cayugahealth.org or call (607) 319-5708.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for South Central New York, which includes Tompkins, Cortland, Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca and Yates counties, Feb. 1. The warning states that eight to 12 inches of snow, with higher amounts in local areas, are expected. The warning will be in place until 5 a.m. Feb. 3.

Testing for members of the Ithaca College campus community during the spring semester is done through a saliva self-collection process. Samples can be dropped off by 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the A&E Center, the Campus Center and Terrace 13. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and should seek testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or downtown sampling site.