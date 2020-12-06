Tompkins County has highest single-day COVID-19 case increase

Tompkins County has over 250 active COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 251 cases Dec. 4 in Tompkins County, while there were 233 cases Dec. 3. This is a 38-case increase, the largest increase since the department began tracking cases in March. There was also a 38-case increase Nov. 20.

This increase can be attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, according to the Tompkins County Health Department. There have been four deaths of Tompkins County residents since March. Three of those deaths were related to a cluster of at least 52 cases at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home.

The department also issued a warning about a potential exposure at Ciao! Restaurant in Ithaca.

In a Dec. 4 statement, the department announced that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at Ciao! while they were infectious. The potential exposure time is from 3:30 to 7:45 p.m. Nov. 29.

The department recommends that anyone who was at the restaurant during that time gets tested for COVID-19, monitor their health for symptoms and quarantine for 14 days regardless of the test results.

Testing is available at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the 412 N. Tioga St. sampling site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.

There are nine active cases at Ithaca College, with 102 total cases since March 14. Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December at the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall or the downtown testing site.