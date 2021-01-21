Tompkins County has largest single-day COVID-19 case increase

Tompkins County had 62 new COVID-19 cases Jan. 20, the largest single-day increase of positives since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Tompkins County Health Department.

There are now 295 active cases in the county as of Jan. 20. The previous largest increase took place Dec. 7, with a single-day increase of 61 cases. So far in January, there have been 670 new COVID-19 cases, with four days having 50 or more new cases. December was the worst month in the county since COVID-19 tracking began, with 940 new cases. In November there were 492 new cases, and in October there were 219 new cases.

The health department also announced two new COVID-19-related deaths at the Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Jan. 20.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those we lost,” Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County public health director, said in a statement. “Every death from COVID-19 in our community is heartbreaking and a reminder that many people are still battling this disease.”

There are now 23 COVID-19-related deaths in Tompkins County, with 21 resident deaths and two non-resident deaths. There have been a total of 2,739 COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County since March 2020.

There are eight active COVID-19 cases at Ithaca College, with 178 total active cases since Aug. 14. Testing for the spring semester at the college is done through a saliva self-collection process. Samples can be dropped off by 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the A&E Center, the Campus Center and Terrace 13. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and should seek testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or downtown sampling site.