Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

May 4, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Transition team prepares for incoming president Collado

Transition team prepares for incoming president Collado
  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
Shirley Collado, Ithaca College's incoming ninth president, will be welcomed into her position by a newly formed transition team.
By — Staff Writer
Published: May 3, 2017

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees has appointed a transition team to assist and support incoming President Shirley Collado during her first year.

Tom Grape, chairman of the Board of Trustees, organized the transition team and has appointed seven faculty members, nine staff and five students to be on the team, according to an announcement posted on Intercom. Jason Freitag, associate professor of history, and Nancy Pringle, senior vice president and general counsel, will be co-chairing the transition team.

Grape said the purpose of the transition team is to provide a mechanism for ongoing conversations with Collado and the rest of the campus community throughout the first year of her presidency.

Freitag said it is a good practice in higher education to introduce a new president into an institution. He said the transition team wants to make the smoothest and quickest transition for Collado while she assumes her new position. The team wants to assure communication and transparency with the community throughout this process, Freitag said.

“We’re trying to use this big committee to get all the schools and all the divisions of the community somehow represented on that committee,” Freitag said. “One of the main aspects of the charge that has come out is ‘communicate regularly with the campus community,’ and we’re taking that super seriously.”

Grape said the team will also be establishing an outreach plan to involve more members of the community in supporting Collado during her transition.

“The team has held one meeting so far, so it is in the early stages of developing its work plan,” Grape said.

Freitag said the team is working on a plan to communicate more information about the transition team to the campus community soon.

Nicole Pimental can be reached at npimental@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @@nikkinwow

Latest Articles

Commentary: Criticism in the age of social media

Commentary: Criticism in the age of social media

By | May 3, 2017

Bombers will face new challenge in Liberty League Conference

Bombers will face new challenge in Liberty League Conference

By | May 3, 2017

Commentary: Park fails to respond to diversity concerns

Commentary: Park fails to respond to diversity concerns

By , , , | May 3, 2017

Trending Stories

Students to occupy PRW to protest alleged unfair labor practices

Students to occupy PRW to protest alleged unfair labor practices

By | May 1, 2017

Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

Fire breaks out in apartment on Coddington Road

By The Ithacan | Apr 30, 2017

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

By | Apr 26, 2017

Related Articles

Faculty Council postpones approval of shared governance draft

Faculty Council postpones approval of shared governance draft

By | Apr 5, 2017

Incoming president Shirley Collado meets with student media

Incoming president Shirley Collado meets with student media

By , | Feb 23, 2017

Ithaca College names Shirley M. Collado as ninth president

Ithaca College names Shirley M. Collado as ninth president

By | Feb 22, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Board of Trusteeshigher educationIthaca CollegeShirley Colladotransition team