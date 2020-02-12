Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 12, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus

Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus
  Reed Freeman/The Ithacan
Two students at Cornell University tested negative after displaying symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by Cornell administrators Feb. 9.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 12, 2020

Two Cornell University students who were quarantined for symptoms that met criteria for the 2019 novel coronavirus tested negative, according to a statement issued by Cornell University administrators Feb. 9. 

The students were tested for the coronavirus, officially named “COVID-19,” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and both tests were negative, according to an updated statement from Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, and Sharon McMullen, assistant vice president of student and campus life for health and wellbeing. 

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, and the risk to the community remains low, according to the statement. No other members of the Cornell University community are undergoing testing for the virus, according to the statement. 

In the United States, 13 cases have been confirmed as of Feb. 12, and 60 potential cases are being investigated, according to the CDC. There are cases in six states, including Washington, California, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin and Massachusetts. 

The COVID-19 has currently infected over 42,600 people in China and killed over 1,016 people. There were approximately 108 deaths Feb. 10, a count that marks the highest number of deaths in a single day in China. Over 170 cases are currently confirmed outside China across over 20 countries.

The virus can be transmitted via saliva, urine and stool, as well as through respiratory droplets. It generally takes three days from the time of infection for symptoms to manifest, and 15% of the infected contract severe pneumonia, according to new Chinese research

Cora Payne can be reached at cpayne2@ithaca.edu

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

IC students have less diverse political opinions than prior years

IC students have less diverse political opinions than prior years

By | Feb 12, 2020

IC Student wins championship title for speech and debate

IC Student wins championship title for speech and debate

By | Feb 12, 2020

Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus

Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus

By | Feb 12, 2020

Related Articles

Cornell student quarantined with coronavirus symptoms

Cornell student quarantined with coronavirus symptoms

By | Feb 5, 2020

Ask any person on the street about coronaviruses, and the chances will be pretty good that they don’t know what you’re talking about. However, chances are also pretty good that they’ll have had one before, as coronaviruses are one of the leading causes of the common cold, and our pets are often vaccinated against them.…

Coronaviruses a continuing concern for medical professionals

By | Mar 18, 2013

The petri dish effect: Catching illnesses at college

The petri dish effect: Catching illnesses at college

By | Apr 2, 2019

Related Topics

Centers for Disease Control and PreventionChinaCornell UniversityCOVID-19Ryan LombardiSharon McMullen