Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus

Two Cornell University students who were quarantined for symptoms that met criteria for the 2019 novel coronavirus tested negative, according to a statement issued by Cornell University administrators Feb. 9.

The students were tested for the coronavirus, officially named “COVID-19,” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and both tests were negative, according to an updated statement from Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, and Sharon McMullen, assistant vice president of student and campus life for health and well–being.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, and the risk to the community remains low, according to the statement. No other members of the Cornell University community are undergoing testing for the virus, according to the statement.

In the United States, 13 cases have been confirmed as of Feb. 12, and 60 potential cases are being investigated, according to the CDC. There are cases in six states, including Washington, California, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

The COVID-19 has currently infected over 42,600 people in China and killed over 1,016 people. There were approximately 108 deaths Feb. 10, a count that marks the highest number of deaths in a single day in China. Over 170 cases are currently confirmed outside China across over 20 countries.

The virus can be transmitted via saliva, urine and stool, as well as through respiratory droplets. It generally takes three days from the time of infection for symptoms to manifest, and 15% of the infected contract severe pneumonia, according to new Chinese research.