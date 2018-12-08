Advertisement
News

Unidentified man stabbed on the Ithaca Commons

  Maya Rodgers
An unidentified man was transferred to a trauma center following a stabbing on the Ithaca Commons.
By
Published: December 8, 2018

 

An unidentified man has been flown to a trauma center after being stabbed on the Ithaca Commons on Dec. 7.

Not much is known about the situation currently, but the victim was reportedly “bleeding profusely from the face and the back,” according to the Ithaca Police.

The victim was in serious condition last night and there has not been a more recent update about his condition.

No suspect information has been released and the Ithaca Police Department is investigating the situation. Anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000.

Ryan King can be reached at rking5@ithaca.edu

