UPDATE: Car stolen from Ithaca College parking lot found

A car stolen from an Ithaca College campus parking lot Feb. 15 has been recovered.

The car, a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with Connecticut license plates 157TLB, was reportedly stolen from R-Lot, a parking lot adjacent to Garden 29, according to an email sent out to the college community by the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. The theft occurred between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Later that night at 10:20 p.m., the vehicle had been located by Public Safety officers in U-Lot, a parking lot adjacent to Campus Center. It is unknown who stole the vehicle.

Public Safety is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident contact the office at 607-274-3333, or leave an anonymous voicemail message at 607-274-106.