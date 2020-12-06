Commentary: Republicans were the true winners in this election

With President Donald J. Trump leading in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada on Nov. 3, many Republicans slept happily in celebration of a victory second term. Once the absentee ballots started to get counted, the media announced Joe Biden as president-elect, and there has been a lot of speculation as to how Biden pulled it off.

Before we get into specifics, let’s get something clear. There was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. I am not negating the possibility that there has been voter fraud in the past, but the opening push for voters to send in their ballots via mail instead of voting in-person has definitely opened the arena as to how easily votes can get tampered with, thrown out, or even ignored. As of Nov. 16, there has been a total of 2,600 in-person votes that have been left uncounted in Floyd County of Georgia. Election workers had to rescan around 8,000 votes to resolve the problem and the Floyd County Board of Elections decided to fire its executive director after finding the uncounted votes. From not counting these votes, Georgia has tilted for Joe Biden over President Trump.

According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, “the media aren’t doing our democracy any favors by summarily dismissing the existence of voter fraud.” There have been over 1,300 proven cases in the Heritage Foundation’s election fraud database for this election. It is hard for Americans to listen to media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, and even Fox News to validate the legitimacy of the election knowing that for the last four years, they have been grasping at thin air to find evidence that members of the Trump campaign worked with the Russians in the 2016 election, where the special counsel found no evidence of this.

The Republican freshman class is the party’s most diverse ever. At least 17 GOP women have joined the 117th Congress. Nancy Mace (SC-1) is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel and serve in Congress. Michelle Park Steel (CA-48) and Young Kim (CA-39) are the first Korean-Americans in Congress since Jay Kim. Victoria Spartz is the first Ukraine-born person representing Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Additionally, African Americans have gained Republican representation as Byron Donalds (FL-19) and Burgess Owens (UT-4), a former NFL player who won the Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders, have joined Congress. Carlos A. Giminez, Cuban-born, will be representing Florida’s 26th Congressional District after serving nine years as the mayor of Miami-Dade County, FL.

I see a potential political star in Madison Cawthorn (NC-11). Cawthorn was elected at the age of 25, which makes him the third youngest person in U.S. history to be elected to Congress. He has shown that he is a fighter after becoming partially paralyzed from a car accident in 2014. He plans to combat liberals in Congress, saying, “Our faith, our freedoms and our values are under assault from coastal elites and leftists like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

This election was a rejection of President Trump himself, not the Republican Party. Although President Trump’s hopes in flipping states to change the outcome of the presidential election may seem like a Hail Mary in the fourth quarter, Republicans’ voices have been alive, strong and are resonating with the American people. Even if the media is right in projecting Joe Biden as our nation’s next president, Republicans overall have won this election by flipping seats in the House and keeping seats in the Senate.