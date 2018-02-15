Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 15, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Editorial: College’s efforts to support Mahad Olad are admirable

By The Ithacan
Published: February 14, 2018

In the Feb. 8 issue of The Ithacan, columnist Mahad Olad published a personal essay detailing his escape from gay conversion therapy in Kenya in the summer of 2017 after his parents tricked him into going, and his journey back to the U.S. and Ithaca College.

The prospect of almost being forced into conversion therapy to try and change fundamental parts of a person’s identity is horrifying. The fact that someone in the college community has had to deal with something like this is worrying. Olad should be commended for his bravery.

In an interview on “Past Deadline,” a podcast by The Ithacan, Olad gave credit to multiple faculty and staff members at the college who helped him over the summer, in any number of ways. The faculty and staff coordinated Olad’s arrival and made sure he would be financially secure while staying at the college. Their efforts should be recognized.

The college should be commended for its reaction to Olad’s situation. In particular, Sandra Steingraber, distinguished scholar in residence in the Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences; Peyi Soyinka-Airewele, professor and chair of the Department of Politics; Asma Barlas, professor in the Department of Politics; Tom Rochon, former president of the college; members of the Office of Residential Life; and members of the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management all played a part in making sure that Olad got back to campus safely. The U.S. Embassy and the Ex-Muslims of North America both played a part in getting Olad back, and they too should be recognized for their efforts.

In addition, the college community as a whole should be commended for the way it has rallied around Olad and his story. The essay has received an outpouring of support on social media from those in the campus community.

Openly talking about a story like Olad’s creates a safe, welcoming environment for other people to step forward and tell similar stories. Despite the liberal atmosphere that exists on the college’s campus, being a part of the LGBTQ community still isn’t widely accepted across the country. Gay conversion therapy is still technically legal in 41 states in the U.S. Not only that, but the acceptance of LGBTQ individuals in Muslim communities is even more polarizing.

As time passes, the college community should try and remember the way it responded to this situation and act accordingly if faced with a similar situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Columnist Danielle Allentuck discusses the importance of not using feminine mascots during sporting events.

Everyone needs to stop saying ‘Lady Bombs’

By | Feb 14, 2018

Campus band makes key changes to ensemble

Campus band makes key changes to ensemble

By | Feb 14, 2018

Public Safety Logs February 5-February 10

Public Safety Logs February 5-February 10

By The Ithacan | Feb 14, 2018

Trending Stories

Cornell fraternity put under two-year probation for hazing

Cornell fraternity put under two-year probation for hazing

By | Feb 12, 2018

Panel discusses free speech on college campuses

Panel discusses free speech on college campuses

By | Feb 12, 2018

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

By | Feb 7, 2018

Related Articles

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

By | Feb 7, 2018

Past Deadline: Mahad Olad discusses escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

Past Deadline: Mahad Olad discusses escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

By | Feb 9, 2018

National Recap: Trump’s policies worry LGBTQ community

National Recap: Trump’s policies worry LGBTQ community

By | Feb 22, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Asma Barlasconversion therapyKenyaMahad OladPeyi Soyinka-AireweleSandra SteingraberTom Rochon