Letter to the Editor: Alum is proud of jazz ensemble performance

We had to wait 48 hours for the IC Jazz Ensemble to perform this past weekend because of the weather, but the anticipation was well-worth it. A Friday gig was postponed until Sunday night, and those in attendance enjoyed one of the best performances in years.

There was so much professional expertise displayed that evening. The entire concert consisted entirely of Thelonious Monk tunes, and the band played the entire concert without sheet music. Of course, Prof. Michael Titlebaum’s arrangements of all the music was definitely a plus.

The band played so well as a cohesive unit, and the soloists were marvelous in their interpretations of the wide variety of tunes.

The current rhythm section, led by drummer James Powell, certainly ranks with the best ever at IC. Pianist Oliver Scott follows in a long line of excellent performers on the 88, including his graduated brother.

While I’m not a big Monk fan, I was overwhelmed by the Titlebaum arrangements that certainly did justice to one of the most influential composers of the 20th century.

To catch this band again, it has another concert on April 25, featuring guest artist Grace Kelly.

Thank you for making us alumni so proud of the Jazz Studies program at Ithaca College.

Dave Wohlhueter ‘60