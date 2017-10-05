Advertisement
Letter to the Editor: Anthem protests about racial injustice

By
Published: October 5, 2017

Re: Football Player Responds to Recent NFL Anthem Protest

If people are led to believe that protesting during the national anthem is a protest OF a particular song, then we are missing the point or falling into a diversionary trap. This is about racial & social justice, about how many black & brown people are marginalized & mistreated based on race. I look forward to the day, like now, when white people take a knee, raise a fist & take action to promote justice for all, not just the historically privileged. Seems like a place like IC, that holds learning sacred, is a good place to start or build momentum for justice. And btw, I did this as an IC student in the mid-late 1970’s.

Todd Bernstein ‘79

